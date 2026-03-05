Wells Middle School Parent Faculty Club

Offered by

Wells Middle School Parent Faculty Club

About this shop

Wells Crab Feed - LIVE AUCTION

Great Wolf Lodge California Manteca
Pay what you can

One Night Stay in Family Suite with Four Waterpark Passes ($450 value)

Total Wine & More Private Wine Class
Pay what you can

Private Wine Class for 20. ($600 value)

Principal for the Day
Pay what you can

Principal for the Day (Priceless)


Gifted by Mrs. MacDonald

Pine Mountain Lake House
Pay what you can

One week stay at Pine Mountain Lake House ($2500 value)


Gifted by the Reyes Family

Grillaxin' BBQ Service
Pay what you can

On site BBQ service for 3 hours (labor, not food)

($560 value)

Cooking Class with Mr. & Mrs. D #1
Pay what you can

Cooking class for 1 couple (Priceless)


Donated by Mr. & Mrs. D'Ambrosio

Cooking Class with Mr. & Mrs. D #2
Pay what you can

Cooking class for 1 couple (Priceless)


Donated by Mr. & Mrs. D'Ambrosio

Soulful Photography - Family Portrait
Pay what you can

Family Portrait Session ($900 value)

The Club at Ruby Hill
Pay what you can

Round of 4 for golf - green fees, carts, and range balls. Tuesday through Thursday. ($800 value)

Boujee Bear House
Pay what you can

One week stay at Boujee Bear House ($1500 value)


Donated by the Dowdy Family

Auntie Viv's - Deluxe Catering Package
Pay what you can

Deluxe Catering Package for 50 people ($850 value)

Wells Crab Feed - VIP Table #1
Pay what you can

VIP table to next year's crab feed. (Priceless)

Wells Crab Feed - VIP Table #2
Pay what you can

VIP table to next year's crab feed. (Priceless)

Soulful Photography - Student Athlete Portrait
Pay what you can

Student Athlete Portrait Session ($900 value)

Atlantis Orthodontics
Pay what you can

$6,000 treatment + Gift Basket

Wells Middle School - VIP Promotion #1
Pay what you can

Promotion VIP Seating on the lawn 4 seats, 1 Reserved Parking Spot & Goody Bag with Lei (Priceless)

Wells Middle School - VIP Promotion #2
Pay what you can

Promotion VIP Seating on the lawn 4 seats, 1 Reserved Parking Spot & Goody Bag with Lei (Priceless)

Wells Middle School - Promotion #1 (Track)
Pay what you can

4 Reserved Promotion Seats on the track. (Priceless)

Wells Middle School - Promotion #2 (Track)
Pay what you can

4 Reserved Promotion Seats on the track. (Priceless)

Add a donation for Wells Middle School Parent Faculty Club

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