Wells Crab Feed - LIVE AUCTION

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One Night Stay in Family Suite with Four Waterpark Passes ($450 value)
Private Wine Class for 20. ($600 value)
Principal for the Day (Priceless)
Gifted by Mrs. MacDonald
One week stay at Pine Mountain Lake House ($2500 value)
Gifted by the Reyes Family
On site BBQ service for 3 hours (labor, not food)
($560 value)
Cooking class for 1 couple (Priceless)
Donated by Mr. & Mrs. D'Ambrosio
Cooking class for 1 couple (Priceless)
Donated by Mr. & Mrs. D'Ambrosio
Family Portrait Session ($900 value)
Round of 4 for golf - green fees, carts, and range balls. Tuesday through Thursday. ($800 value)
One week stay at Boujee Bear House ($1500 value)
Donated by the Dowdy Family
Deluxe Catering Package for 50 people ($850 value)
VIP table to next year's crab feed. (Priceless)
VIP table to next year's crab feed. (Priceless)
Student Athlete Portrait Session ($900 value)
$6,000 treatment + Gift Basket
Promotion VIP Seating on the lawn 4 seats, 1 Reserved Parking Spot & Goody Bag with Lei (Priceless)
Promotion VIP Seating on the lawn 4 seats, 1 Reserved Parking Spot & Goody Bag with Lei (Priceless)
4 Reserved Promotion Seats on the track. (Priceless)
4 Reserved Promotion Seats on the track. (Priceless)
$
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