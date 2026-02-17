Hosted by

Wells Middle School Parent Faculty Club

Wells Crab Feed - SILENT AUCTION

Your Taco Guy
$50

$250 Gift Certificate for catering.

Black Oak Casino Resort
$85

One night stay in Deluxe Room or RV Park, $25.00 Free Play & 1 dinner for 2 at Sevens Sisters (Value $425)

Air Environmental
$90

General Mold Inspection & Basic Mold Test ($450 value)

A Clear Way Home Organization
$75

One in-home consultation (up to 1 hour) and one in-home organization session (4 hours) ($380 value)

DPIE
$50

Bay Area Driving School Driver's Ed Course ($245 value)

Magdelena Bertera Fine Art
$50

8x10" Portrait Drawing ($250 Value)

Dogtopia
$60

Meet & Greet & 1-week unlimited daycare ($291 value)

City Cruises
$60

1 pass good for 2 people aboard a San Francisco Premier Brunch Cruise ($296 value)

Pans on Fire
$40

2 seats to most cooking classes. $200 Gift certificate.

Tomo Toffee
$15

$75 Gift Certificate

Earl Anthony's Bowling Party
$60

One bowling party for up to 10 people, includes 2 hours shoes ($300 value)

Dublin Ranch Golf Course
$40

Round of golf for 4 for 18 holes, during the week. ($216 Value)

Florida Vacation #1
$100

5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Orlando, Florida for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12. Read Terms and Conditions ($800 Value)

Florida Vacation #2
$100

5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Orlando, Florida for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12. Read Terms and Conditions ($800 Value)

Florida Vacation #3
$100

5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Orlando, Florida for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12. Read Terms and Conditions ($800 Value)

Soulful Photography - Athlete
$100

Student Athlete Portrait Sessions ($600 value)

Soulful Photography - Family
$100

Family Portrait Sessions ($600 value)

Page Mill Winery
$40

Wine tasting for 4 people and 2 bottles of wine. ($200 Value)

McGrail Vineyards
$30

Wine Tasting for 6 people ($150 value)

Oakland Zoo
$25

Family Pass for 2 adults and 2 kids plus parking ($115 value)

David White and Associates #1
$700

Certificate for comprehensive financial planning sessions ($3,500 Value)

David White and Associates #2
$700

Certificate for comprehensive financial planning sessions ($3,500 Value)

Dublin Little League
$70

One season registration ($350 value)

Creative Images by Jessica #1
$70

Fine Art Garden Portrait Sessions includes one 11x14" print. ($350 value)

Creative Images by Jessica #2
$70

Fine Art Garden Portrait Sessions includes one 11x14" print. ($350 value)

Creative Images by Jessica #3
$70

Fine Art Garden Portrait Sessions includes one 11x14" print. ($350 value)

Creative Images by Jessica #4
$70

Fine Art Garden Portrait Sessions includes one 11x14" print. ($350 value)

Patti's Swim School
$50

Basket & $200 Gift Card (to use through end of May) *Good for 3 months only + swag

Pet Food Express
$30

Gift basket Treats/Food/Bowl/toys/wipes/poop bags & $50 gift card ($150 value)

Club Sport San Ramon
$60

Gift basket: gym bag, water bottle, towel and one month membership ($300 value)

Dore Head Spa & Wellness
$45

Gift basket with products and gift certificate for Signature Service. ($220 value)

Empower Martial Arts
$65

One month guest pass for Empower classes and other gift cards from Teaspoon, Dave's Hot Chicken and Peet's ($332 value)

Dante Gonzales Orthodontist
$300

$1500 Certificate Comprehensive Orthodontic Treatment, Water Bottle, Shirt & Book ($1550 value)

KPop Demon Hunters Funko Pop Collection
$15

Movies collection with this array of KPop Demon Hunters collectibles! ($75 value)

