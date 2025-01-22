35th Annual Wellsville Trout Derby

Each individual participating in the fishing contest must be registered.
Community Fish Ticket
$1
Get your tickets for the Community Fish. Last year's fish was worth $6710.00! Half went to the fisherman who caught the fish, the other half went to the ticket holder of the ticket drawn from the pot. Make sure you are entered!
NOTE: You may purchase up to 10 community fish ticketsonline. Additional tickets will be available for purchase at Trout Derby HQ.
Chicken BBQ Ticket
$15
The Chicken BBQ will be held on Saturday, April 26th. Tickets are limited and sell out fast. Get yours early.
