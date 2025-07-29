eventClosed

WEMO Coaches Fighting Cancer Silent Auction

Fly Fishing Excursion for Two item
Fly Fishing Excursion for Two
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • One-day, guided fly fishing trip for two on the White River
  • the excursion is worth $600 plus suggested guide tip ($100-$200 norm)
  • all fishing gear and a box lunch included
  • arrangements made through and at the discretion of the guide
28" Blackstone item
28" Blackstone
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Blackstone 28" Original Griddle with Hard Cover 2 -Burner Liquid propane Flat Top Grill
  • 517 sq in cooking space with two independently heated cooking zones
  • Dual side shelves offer additional prep space, giving you plenty of room to prep food and keep your favorite cooking utensils on hand
  • Make cleanup a breeze with the innovative Rear Grease Management System

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing