WEMS Memorial Bike Ride Fundraiser Silent Auction

Hot Sauce Basket
$25

Starting bid

Amazing assortment of hot sauces for heat enthusiasts.

Dispatcher For a Day
$25

Starting bid

Get an exclusive opportunity to join the Worcester EMS dispatchers for a day in the life. Gain unprecedented access to how the UMASS Comms center functions on a day to day basis.

Life Flight Tour and Ride Along
$50

Starting bid

Get a full tour of the UMASS Lifeflight helicopter with one of the UMASS Lifeflight crew members. Additionally, you will get to take a flight around Worcester and see some amazing views.

EMS Board Game Basket
$25

Starting bid

Win some fun EMS themed board games great for all ages.

Movie Basket
$25

Starting bid

Get your hands on a great assortment of amazing movies.

Beach Basket
$25

Starting bid

Get a great set up for a trip to the beach.

Celtics Basket
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets for the Boston Celtics along with some merch.

Worcester Railers Basket
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Railers for any home game along with merch provided by the team.

Sweets Basket
$25

Starting bid

An amazing assortment of sweets

Gift Card Basket
$50

Starting bid

Assorted gift cards

EMS Book Basket
$25

Starting bid

Some of the best EMS books out there all in one basket

EMS Lieutenant for the Day
$50

Starting bid

Ride along on the Lieutenant fly car with some of the best paramedics WEMS has.

Worcester Restaurant Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Gift cards to some of Worcester's best restaurants

Worcester Fire and EMS Merch Basket
$50

Starting bid

Assorted shirts from Worcester Fire and WEMS

Woo Sock Suite Experience
$50

Starting bid

A suite for a home Woo Socks game in the upcoming season

Tactical Basket
$50

Starting bid

Some cool tactical gear from our friends at Trippie's Uniforms

Dinner with Chief Soucie
$50

Starting bid

A dinner with the chief of Worcester EMS.

Bruins Tickets
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to a home Bruins game

Yeti Basket
$50

Starting bid

Assorted Yeti products

Kids Basket
$25

Starting bid

Some fun toys and activities for the kids

