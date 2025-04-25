Wen The Day Ducks Sponsorship

As a Bronze Sponsor, your brand will be acknowledged through social media mentions and community event promotions. Your support helps provide essential resources like practice gear, training sessions, and educational workshops for our players. This partnership demonstrates your commitment to giving back and empowering the next generation through sports and leadership.

