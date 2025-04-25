Wen The Day Ducks Sponsorship

As a Platinum Sponsor of the Wen The Day Ducks, your brand will receive premier visibility at all tournaments, camps, and community events. You'll play a vital role in providing free training, mentorship, and educational opportunities for underserved youth. This partnership positions your company as a champion for youth development, leadership, and community impact.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
As a Gold Sponsor, your brand will be prominently featured on team uniforms, event banners, and our social media platforms. Your support helps cover essential program costs like gym rentals, tournament fees, and educational activities for our players. This sponsorship highlights your commitment to youth development and making a positive impact in the community.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
As a Silver Sponsor, your brand will be recognized on event materials, social media shoutouts, and select team merchandise. Your contribution directly supports player development, providing equipment, travel opportunities, and mentorship programs. This partnership reflects your dedication to uplifting youth and investing in future leaders both on and off the court.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
As a Bronze Sponsor, your brand will be acknowledged through social media mentions and community event promotions. Your support helps provide essential resources like practice gear, training sessions, and educational workshops for our players. This partnership demonstrates your commitment to giving back and empowering the next generation through sports and leadership.
Community Partner
$100
As a Community Partner, you’ll play an important role in supporting our free camps, educational workshops, and community outreach events. Your partnership helps us create safe, positive spaces for youth to grow both athletically and personally. Together, we’ll build a stronger, healthier community — one day at a time.
