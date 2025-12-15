WePerform Ping Pong Club 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Day Pass grants you access to WePerform Ping Pong Center's Open Play for up to 90 minutes. Interested in becoming a WPPC member? As a member, you can enjoy our facility 7 days a week, discounts to tournaments, workshops and private lessons.
The Loyalty Card gives customers a discount off the regular Day Pass price, along with the flexibility of no expiration date. Additionally, it can be shared with friends. There are 10-Day Pass in each Loyalty Card.
As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, receive exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons, and enjoy up to two hours of Open Play per visit.
A three-month initial enrollment, a $30 activation fee, and automatic payments are required.
As a Elite WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, exclusive discounts on tournaments, classes, private lessons, and up to two hours of Open Play per visit. In addition, limited off-hour access is available to Elite members and its guests.
60-minute private coaching session with our club professional, suitable for all skill levels.
The Table Tennis Clinic is a 10-week training program designed for players eager to significantly enhance every aspect of their game. Each session lasts 80 minutes and accommodates a maximum of 4 players. Coach Michael Grooms serves as the lead instructor.
