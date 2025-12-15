WePerform Org

WePerform Org

WePerform Ping Pong Club 2026

Day Pass (1)
$20

No expiration

Day Pass grants you access to WePerform Ping Pong Center's Open Play for up to 90 minutes. Interested in becoming a WPPC member? As a member, you can enjoy our facility 7 days a week, discounts to tournaments, workshops and private lessons.

Loyalty Card (Punch Card)
$150

No expiration

The Loyalty Card gives customers a discount off the regular Day Pass price, along with the flexibility of no expiration date. Additionally, it can be shared with friends. There are 10-Day Pass in each Loyalty Card.

Monthly General Membership
$195

No expiration

As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, receive exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons, and enjoy up to two hours of Open Play per visit.
A three-month initial enrollment, a $30 activation fee, and automatic payments are required.


Monthly Seniors & Juniors Membership
$180

No expiration

As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, receive exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons, and enjoy up to two hours of Open Play per visit.
A three-month initial enrollment, a $30 activation fee, and automatic payments are required.

Monthly Couples Membership (up to 2)
$300

No expiration

As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, receive exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons, and enjoy up to two hours of Open Play per visit.
A three-month initial enrollment, a $30 activation fee, and automatic payments are required.

Monthly Family Membership (up to 4)
$430

No expiration

As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, receive exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons, and enjoy up to two hours of Open Play per visit.
A three-month initial enrollment, a $30 activation fee, and automatic payments are required.

6-Months General Membership
$330

No expiration

As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, receive exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons, and enjoy up to two hours of Open Play per visit.

Activation fee waived.

6-Months Seniors & Juniors Membership
$300

No expiration

As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, receive exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons, and enjoy up to two hours of Open Play per visit.

Activation fee waived.

6-Months Couples Membership (up to 2)
$590

No expiration

As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, receive exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons, and enjoy up to two hours of Open Play per visit.

Activation fee waived.

6-Months Family Membership (up to 4)
$730

No expiration

As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, receive exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons, and enjoy up to two hours of Open Play per visit.

Activation fee waived.

Elite Annual Membership
$595

Valid for one year

As a Elite WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, exclusive discounts on tournaments, classes, private lessons, and up to two hours of Open Play per visit. In addition, limited off-hour access is available to Elite members and its guests.

Elite Senior 65+/Junior 18- Annual Membership
$550

Valid for one year

As a Elite WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, exclusive discounts on tournaments, classes, private lessons, and up to two hours of Open Play per visit. In addition, limited off-hour access is available to Elite members and its guests.

Elite Couples Annual Membership (up to 2)
$1,050

Valid for one year

As a Elite WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, exclusive discounts on tournaments, classes, private lessons, and up to two hours of Open Play per visit. In addition, limited off-hour access is available to Elite members and its guests.

Elite Family Annual Membership (up to 4)
$1,300

Valid for one year

As a Elite WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, exclusive discounts on tournaments, classes, private lessons, and up to two hours of Open Play per visit. In addition, limited off-hour access is available to Elite members and its guests.

Private Coaching: Club Member
$55

No expiration

60-minute private coaching session with our club professional, suitable for all skill levels.

Private Coaching: Non-Club Member
$65

No expiration

60-minute private coaching session with our club professional, suitable for all skill levels.

Table Tennis Clinic: Club Member
$250

No expiration

The Table Tennis Clinic is a 10-week training program designed for players eager to significantly enhance every aspect of their game. Each session lasts 80 minutes and accommodates a maximum of 4 players. Coach Michael Grooms serves as the lead instructor.

Table Tennis Clinic: Non-Club Member
$285

No expiration

The Table Tennis Clinic is a 10-week training program designed for players eager to significantly enhance every aspect of their game. Each session lasts 80 minutes and accommodates a maximum of 4 players. Coach Michael Grooms serves as the lead instructor.

