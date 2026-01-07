WePerform Ping Pong Club Monthly Memberships (2026)

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
WPPC membership includes daily access to our training facility, up to two hours of Open Play per visit, and exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons. Monthly recurring billing applies.
Renews monthly
WPPC membership includes daily access to our training facility, up to two hours of Open Play per visit, and exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons. Monthly recurring billing applies.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!