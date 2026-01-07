WePerform Org

Offered by

WePerform Org

About the memberships

WePerform Ping Pong Club Monthly Memberships (2026)

Seniors & Juniors Monthly Membership
$50

Renews monthly

WPPC membership includes daily access to our training facility, up to two hours of Open Play per visit, and exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons. Monthly recurring billing applies.

General Monthly Membership
$55

Renews monthly

WPPC membership includes daily access to our training facility, up to two hours of Open Play per visit, and exclusive discounts on tournaments, clinics, and private lessons. Monthly recurring billing applies.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!