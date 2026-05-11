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WEPTO - Crisafulli PTO

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2026 Fun Fest Silent Auction Ride in a Police Car

2026 Fun Fest Silent Auction Ride in a Police Car
$110

Arrive at school like a VIP! Win a memorable police car ride to Crisafulli Elementary, courtesy of the Westford Police Department. Your student will be picked up at home and chauffeured to school in an official police cruiser, sirens optional! A Westford Police Officer will be on hand for photos before a grand arrival, where Ms. Kennelly or a school group will meet them outside. This is a one-of-a-kind, exciting experience that supports our local police and gives your student an unforgettable start to their day.

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