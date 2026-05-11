2026 FunFest Silent Auction Breakfast with Ms Dulong

Get an exclusive look behind the scenes and help run the school for the morning! Join Ms. Dulong, who keeps John A. Crisafulli Elementary School running smoothly, for a special breakfast and an unforgettable morning in the office. The winning student will get a VIP experience assisting with all the morning activities, from making important announcements to helping with the administrative duties that keep the entire school organized. It's a fun and educational chance to see the school from the administrative "driver's seat!"