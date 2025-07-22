We're Not Done Yet: Friends and Family Tier : AEC Next Chapter Investors

4017 Laurel Creek Dr

Rock Hill, SC 29732, USA

The Inclusion Chapter
$4,000
-Seating for 4 guests.

-Supports 3 months of inclusive community-based activities for members - helping individuals of all abilities connect, create, and thrive beyond our walls.

-Includes a custom member-made gift to honor your commitment.

The Caregivers Chapter
$1,400
-Seating for 2 guests.

-Supports 1 month of Journey, AEC's caregiver support program- offering guidance, tools, and compassion for those navigating the caregiving journey.

-Includes a handcrafted token of appreciation made by our members.

The Voice Chapter
$400
-Seating for 2 guests.

-Funds 1 month of access to community-based classes for 8 members - uplifting self-expression and person growth through music, art, and movement.

-Recognition as a supporter of creative engagement.

