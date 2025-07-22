Adult Enrichment Centers Inc

Adult Enrichment Centers Inc

We're Not Done Yet: Corporate Tier: AEC Next Chapter Partners

4017 Laurel Creek Dr

Rock Hill, SC 29732, USA

The Foundation Chapter
$15,000

-VIP table for 8 at the celebration

-Supports 6 months of daily transportation for 11 members- removing barriers to connection, care, and enrichment.

-Signage at the event

-Social media recognition as foundation chapter partner

-Custom gift hand crafted by AEC members- a reflection of your impact

The Momentum Chapter
$10,000

-Seating for 4 guests

-Supports 6 months of nutritious hot lunches for 12 members

-Social media shout out as a Momentum Partner

-Inclusion on table tent signage at event

-A custom, member-made gift to commemorate your role in the story

The Innovation Chapter
$7,500

-Seating for 4 guests

-Supports daily transportation for 11 members for 3.5 months - ensuring access to critical programs and community

-Inclusion on table tent signage at event

-A handmade gift crafter by AEC members

The Legacy Chapter
$5,000

-Seating for 4 guests

-Supports 3 months of hot lunches and healthy snacks for 12 members

-Includes a custom gift created by our members

The Beginning Chapter
$2,500

-Seating for 2 guests

-Supports 3 months of health and wellness programs like Tai Chi, nature therapy, and virtual reality exploration

-Includes a member-created gift that reflects your support

