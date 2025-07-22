We're Not Done Yet: Corporate Tier: AEC Next Chapter Partners

Hosted by
-VIP table for 8 at the celebration
-Supports 6 months of daily transportation for 11 members- removing barriers to connection, care, and enrichment.
-Signage at the event
-Social media recognition as foundation chapter partner
-Custom gift hand crafted by AEC members- a reflection of your impact
-Seating for 4 guests
-Supports 6 months of nutritious hot lunches for 12 members
-Social media shout out as a Momentum Partner
-Inclusion on table tent signage at event
-A custom, member-made gift to commemorate your role in the story
-Seating for 4 guests
-Supports daily transportation for 11 members for 3.5 months - ensuring access to critical programs and community
-Inclusion on table tent signage at event
-A handmade gift crafter by AEC members
-Seating for 4 guests
-Supports 3 months of hot lunches and healthy snacks for 12 members
-Includes a custom gift created by our members
-Seating for 2 guests
-Supports 3 months of health and wellness programs like Tai Chi, nature therapy, and virtual reality exploration
-Includes a member-created gift that reflects your support
