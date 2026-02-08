With A Little Help Inc

Hosted by

With A Little Help Inc

About this event

Werk for WALH

917 E Mifflin St Gate 5

Madison, WI 53703, USA

General Admission
$45

Includes all-you-can-eat pizza, drag show, silent auction, and Forward vs. Sarasota soccer watch party

Performer Sponsor
$100

Includes recognition on social media and the e-newsletter, and one general admission ticket

Table Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes reserved table for 4, recognition on social media and the e-newsletter, and 4 general admission tickets

Food Sponsor
$1,000

Includes signage at food table, recognition on website, social media, and the e-newsletter, reserved table for 4, and 4 general admission tickets

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