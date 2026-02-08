Werk for WALH

About this event
Includes all-you-can-eat pizza, drag show, silent auction, and Forward vs. Sarasota soccer watch party
Includes recognition on social media and the e-newsletter, and one general admission ticket
Includes reserved table for 4, recognition on social media and the e-newsletter, and 4 general admission tickets
Includes signage at food table, recognition on website, social media, and the e-newsletter, reserved table for 4, and 4 general admission tickets
$
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