WERK for WALH Silent Auction

Valued at $85 - Indulge in your well-deserved main character moment with this cozy-chic Snuggle, Sip and Slay bundle 🕯️

Wrap yourself in a luxurious Nicole Miller hunter green throw, sip soothing Sleepy Herbal Tea from your new favorite mug, and set the mood with a Leoben Candle Co. sandalwood musk candle—offering up to 48 hours of warm, grounding glow. All in a gorgeous wicker basket!