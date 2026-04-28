WERK for WALH Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $125- Indulge in the ultimate Spa Day, Slay Day experience—where relaxation meets radiant confidence.
This thoughtfully curated basket includes hair tools, a stylish bathroom organizer, Sand & Fog/Williams Sanoma body lotion set in California Beach ($48 alone!), a Costa Brazil luxury spa kit ($45), and calming shower steamers from Revive to elevate your daily routine.
Starting bid
Valued at $20 - Keep it classy while serving just the right amount of sass 💅
This Nudes Before Dudes set features six stunning neutral shades from Nicole Miller’s Total Nudes collection. Paired with a sleek 7-piece manicure set from Laura Ashley, you’ll have everything you need to shape, buff, and polish your way to perfection.
Because sometimes the most iconic look… is keeping it nude - polish that is 😉
Starting bid
Valued at $85 - Indulge in your well-deserved main character moment with this cozy-chic Snuggle, Sip and Slay bundle 🕯️
Wrap yourself in a luxurious Nicole Miller hunter green throw, sip soothing Sleepy Herbal Tea from your new favorite mug, and set the mood with a Leoben Candle Co. sandalwood musk candle—offering up to 48 hours of warm, grounding glow. All in a gorgeous wicker basket!
Starting bid
Valued at $55 - Start your day the right way—or at least a highly caffeinated one ☕
This Espresso Yourself bundle is packed with rich Guatemalan ground coffee, two cozy mugs for sharing (or not 😉), delicious flavored coffees, and a selection of sweet treats to keep your energy—and your mood—high.
Because life’s too short for bad coffee… or no coffee at all.
Starting bid
Valued at $30 - Featuring a bottle of 10 Head Vodka and 10 Head Gin, this duo is ready to mix, shake, and WERK its way into your night. Whether you’re channeling your inner diva, hosting your own afterparty, or just feeling a little extra, this set has you covered.
Because in this house, we don’t just drink, we sip with attitude, toast with flair, and serve realness every time 💅🥂
Starting bid
Valued at $21 - Don’t let the size fool you—this little duo is here to buff, polish, and serve glowing skin realness ✨
Featuring two Tree Hut body scrubs, this set is your go-to for saying goodbye to dull, dry skin and hello to smooth, radiant confidence.
Because nobody—and we mean nobody—has time for ashy energy. Stay soft, stay glowing, and keep that skin fresh, fierce, and flawless 💅
Starting bid
Valued at $150-200 - This NFL signed official 2025 Green Bay Packers football is here to serve legacy, luxury, and a little Midwest main character energy. Autographed and ready to WERK, it’s the ultimate piece for fans who like their football with a side of flair.
Display it, flaunt it, or hold it like the crown it is—because this isn’t just memorabilia… it’s a conversation starter, a statement piece, and a total showstopper.
Starting bid
Valued at $105 - BILLY Footwear Cozy II Boots for Women Offers Man-Made Insole, Round Toe Silhouette, and Zippered Closure. New in Box! Size 9 US Woman Wide
Starting bid
Valued at $75 - BILLY Footwear Women's Cognac BILLY Comfort Cuff. New in Box! Size 7.5 Woman wide
Starting bid
Valued at $118 - Details: Valid for the Noah's Ark Waterpark 2026 Season, any 1 day May 23 - September 7, 2026. Present this ticket at the Admission Gate. Children under 36" are free!
Quantity: 2
Starting bid
Valued at $118 - Details: Valid for the Noah's Ark Waterpark 2026 Season, any 1 day May 23 - September 7, 2026. Present this ticket at the Admission Gate. Children under 36" are free!
Quantity: 2
Starting bid
Valued at - $345. Sara Rahn, MS, LPC, is offering a unique opportunity to "dip your toe" into the world of hypnosis (clinical hypnosis - not staged hypnosis. Unless you want to quack like a duck! lol). This offering is for 4 sessions either in person on the East Side of MKE or virtually anywhere in IL and WI via HIPPA compliant zoom. Hypnosis is a gentle, guided state of focused relaxation that helps quiet the mind and access deeper patterns of thought and behavior - the subconscious! It’s often used to support positive change including habit changes, reduce stress, and build confidence from within.Find out more about Sara and her practice at Sararahn.com
Starting bid
$40 value. A relaxing, restorative Reiki session to help reduce stress, support emotional balance, and promote overall well-being. Done from the comfort of your own home.
Starting bid
Turn every beach day into a full-on main character moment with SPF & Slay 🏖️
This summer-ready bundle has everything you need to stay cool, protected, and glowing—featuring a luxe Tommy Bahama beach towel, a 30 oz water bottle to keep you hydrated, on-the-go hair care essentials, and sunscreen for your body, face, and hair (because we protect the crown 👑).
Top it off with a refreshing rose-infused facial mist to keep your skin dewy and radiant from sunrise to sunset.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!