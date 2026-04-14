WES 25-26 Yearbook Order Form

You can add a love line for your student! Each one is 2.00 and you if have more than one student you can do one for both that will appear in the family section! (Please indicate if you want it appear in the family section, this does not count towards the 120 character count). Under 120 characters and please only 2 love lines per student (last year we had to cut photos due to the amount of love lines submitted).

You can add a love line for your student! Each one is 2.00 and you if have more than one student you can do one for both that will appear in the family section! (Please indicate if you want it appear in the family section, this does not count towards the 120 character count). Under 120 characters and please only 2 love lines per student (last year we had to cut photos due to the amount of love lines submitted).

More details...