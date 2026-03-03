Weslaco High School Mariachi Pantera Booster Club
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Weslaco High School Mariachi Pantera Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Weslaco Mariachi Pantera Silent Auction

Pick-up location

600 S Kansas Ave, Weslaco, TX 78596, USA

Mariachi Pantera Serenata item
Mariachi Pantera Serenata
$50

Starting bid

Value: Priceless ($500) Mariachi Pantera will perform for your private event at a time to be scheduled with Mr. Zamora.

4 Rounds of Golf (with Cart) at Tierra Santa in Weslaco item
4 Rounds of Golf (with Cart) at Tierra Santa in Weslaco
$30

Starting bid

(Valued at $200) Come enjoy the best Golf Course in South Texas AND support Mariachi Pantera.

Smiley's BBQ Friday Family 4-Pack item
Smiley's BBQ Friday Family 4-Pack
$10

Starting bid

$40 Value - Enjoy Smiley's Friday specials of BBQ Brisket, Chicken or Fish. Smiley serves a rotating menu each Friday, including sides! You'll be looking forward to Friday! (Picture is sample only as menu changes each week)

STOK Cooking Class with Chef Ernie item
STOK Cooking Class with Chef Ernie
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $100 - South Texas Outdoor Kitchens is offering 2 Seats to their next Cooking Class with Chef Ernie Mancias!

$85 Gift Certificate at Susana's Cakery item
$85 Gift Certificate at Susana's Cakery
$20

Starting bid

$85 Value - Enjoy a custom cake from Susana's Bakery and delight your friends and family at your next celebration! (Picture is for demonstration only, not an indication of value)

Texas Roadhouse - $40 item
Texas Roadhouse - $40
$10

Starting bid

$40 Value - Dinner for 2 - Steaks, appetizers, salads, desserts...enjoy it all (up to $40) with your special someone...or someone else.

Perform with or Direct WHS Mariachi Pantera item
Perform with or Direct WHS Mariachi Pantera
$50

Starting bid

Have you ever wanted to sing or play or direct an award winning mariachi? The winner of this item will have their dream come true at the Spring Concert on April 28, 2026.

6 Piece Bakeware Set item
6 Piece Bakeware Set
$5

Starting bid

6 Piece Bakeware Set ($20)

Treasured Keys to Life Necklace with Charms item
Treasured Keys to Life Necklace with Charms
$5

Starting bid

(Valued a $35) This Necklace comes with 6 interchangeable Key charms to remind of the keys to life: Faith, Love, Hope, Peace, Dreams and Success.

Hot Yoga Package item
Hot Yoga Package
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $200, this package includes one month membership ($155), a towel and face towel.

Happiness Cupcake Gift Card - $50 item
Happiness Cupcake Gift Card - $50
$15

Starting bid

Celebrate with finest cupcakes in the RGV with this $50 gift card from Happiness Cupcakes!

$500 Voucher from Weslaco Music Center item
$500 Voucher from Weslaco Music Center
$50

Starting bid

A great opportunity for the musician in your family to purchase the instruments, supplies or instruction you need!

$500 from Bosky Strings item
$500 from Bosky Strings
$50

Starting bid

Meeting all your string needs, this voucher will go a long way towards your next purchase, repair or rental!

30 Gallon Igloo Cooler item
30 Gallon Igloo Cooler
$5

Starting bid

($35 Value) Keep your drinks cool this summer with this 30 Gallon Cooler!

$40 Voucher for Light of Hope Gift Shop item
$40 Voucher for Light of Hope Gift Shop
$5

Starting bid

Shop local and get something nice from the Light of Hope gift shop!

4th of July Beach Kit item
4th of July Beach Kit
$35

Starting bid

(Valued at $170) Enjoy a day at the beach courtesy of Uncle Sam! this package includes an igloo ice chest, igloo thermo, two beach chairs and two XL beach towels!

$100 Voucher from Dance Time item
$100 Voucher from Dance Time
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy the finest Dance and Sports we from a locally owned and operated shop: Dance Time in Weslaco!

$25 Gift Card to IHOP item
$25 Gift Card to IHOP
$5

Starting bid

Like pancakes? Enjoy more flavors at IHOP! This gift card can be redeemed anywhere in the valley! Two chances to win!

$25 IHOP Gift Card item
$25 IHOP Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Like pancakes? Enjoy more flavors at IHOP! This gift card can be redeemed anywhere in the valley! Two chances to win!

MidValley Piano Lessons item
MidValley Piano Lessons
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $118, enjoy one month of music lessons at MidValley Piano Studio! If you want to learn for the first time, or refresh an old skill, this item is for you!

Roku 40” Smart TV item
Roku 40” Smart TV
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $140, you can enjoy this TV with your family and stream Mariachi Pantera on YouTube with the top bid.

4 Viper Tickets and Swag item
4 Viper Tickets and Swag
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $100, enjoy 4 tickets to South Texas premier basketball team with family or friends. Bag and Swag is included for the winning bidder!

Oh Taste and See Cutting Board item
Oh Taste and See Cutting Board
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $35, you can win this beautiful cutting board from So. Sun Crafters. "Oh Taste and See that the Lord is Good" (Only cutting board on the right is for this Auction).

Eat or Drink Cutting Board item
Eat or Drink Cutting Board
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $35, you can win this beautiful cutting board from So. Sun Crafters. "So whether you Eat or Drink Do it all for the glory of God" (Only cutting board on the leftis for this Auction).

One Month of Taekwondo Classes and Uniform item
One Month of Taekwondo Classes and Uniform
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $150, the winner of this auction will get one month of Taekwondo Classes and a uniform from Yusan Taekwondo in Weslaco.

One Month Membership to Dogs Athletic Performance item
One Month Membership to Dogs Athletic Performance
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $120, the winner of this item gets one months membership to Dog’s Athletic Performance in Weslaco.

Titleist PRO V1 Golf Balls item
Titleist PRO V1 Golf Balls
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $57.99, the winner of this auction wins these Titleist PRO V1 Golf Balls and should really also try to win the Tierra Santa Golf Package.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!