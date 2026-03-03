Weslaco Mariachi Pantera Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value: Priceless ($500) Mariachi Pantera will perform for your private event at a time to be scheduled with Mr. Zamora.
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(Valued at $200) Come enjoy the best Golf Course in South Texas AND support Mariachi Pantera.
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$40 Value - Enjoy Smiley's Friday specials of BBQ Brisket, Chicken or Fish. Smiley serves a rotating menu each Friday, including sides! You'll be looking forward to Friday! (Picture is sample only as menu changes each week)
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Valued at $100 - South Texas Outdoor Kitchens is offering 2 Seats to their next Cooking Class with Chef Ernie Mancias!
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$85 Value - Enjoy a custom cake from Susana's Bakery and delight your friends and family at your next celebration! (Picture is for demonstration only, not an indication of value)
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$40 Value - Dinner for 2 - Steaks, appetizers, salads, desserts...enjoy it all (up to $40) with your special someone...or someone else.
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Have you ever wanted to sing or play or direct an award winning mariachi? The winner of this item will have their dream come true at the Spring Concert on April 28, 2026.
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6 Piece Bakeware Set ($20)
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(Valued a $35) This Necklace comes with 6 interchangeable Key charms to remind of the keys to life: Faith, Love, Hope, Peace, Dreams and Success.
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Valued at $200, this package includes one month membership ($155), a towel and face towel.
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Celebrate with finest cupcakes in the RGV with this $50 gift card from Happiness Cupcakes!
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A great opportunity for the musician in your family to purchase the instruments, supplies or instruction you need!
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Meeting all your string needs, this voucher will go a long way towards your next purchase, repair or rental!
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($35 Value) Keep your drinks cool this summer with this 30 Gallon Cooler!
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Shop local and get something nice from the Light of Hope gift shop!
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(Valued at $170) Enjoy a day at the beach courtesy of Uncle Sam! this package includes an igloo ice chest, igloo thermo, two beach chairs and two XL beach towels!
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Enjoy the finest Dance and Sports we from a locally owned and operated shop: Dance Time in Weslaco!
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Like pancakes? Enjoy more flavors at IHOP! This gift card can be redeemed anywhere in the valley! Two chances to win!
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Like pancakes? Enjoy more flavors at IHOP! This gift card can be redeemed anywhere in the valley! Two chances to win!
Starting bid
Valued at $118, enjoy one month of music lessons at MidValley Piano Studio! If you want to learn for the first time, or refresh an old skill, this item is for you!
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Valued at $140, you can enjoy this TV with your family and stream Mariachi Pantera on YouTube with the top bid.
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Valued at $100, enjoy 4 tickets to South Texas premier basketball team with family or friends. Bag and Swag is included for the winning bidder!
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Valued at $35, you can win this beautiful cutting board from So. Sun Crafters. "Oh Taste and See that the Lord is Good" (Only cutting board on the right is for this Auction).
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Valued at $35, you can win this beautiful cutting board from So. Sun Crafters. "So whether you Eat or Drink Do it all for the glory of God" (Only cutting board on the leftis for this Auction).
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Valued at $150, the winner of this auction will get one month of Taekwondo Classes and a uniform from Yusan Taekwondo in Weslaco.
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Valued at $120, the winner of this item gets one months membership to Dog’s Athletic Performance in Weslaco.
Starting bid
Valued at $57.99, the winner of this auction wins these Titleist PRO V1 Golf Balls and should really also try to win the Tierra Santa Golf Package.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!