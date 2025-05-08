Westlake Women's Club Online Auction

Los Robles Golf & Golf Development Complex Exp $5̶0̶0̶
$200
Starting bid
From $500, get it now for as low as $200! Tee up for a fantastic day with a golf foursome at the scenic Los Robles Greens Golf Course, where rolling fairways and mountain views set the stage for unforgettable rounds. Sharpen your swing at the Golf Development Center(5-medium buckets of balls), where fun meets finesse in a relaxed setting perfect for players of all levels!
Date Night at Canyon Club with Drinks $1̶0̶0̶
$50
Starting bid
From $100, get it now for as low as $50! Experience the mind-blowing sound of Which One’s Pink?, Southern California’s premier Pink Floyd tribute band (2-tickets GA standing), known for their spot-on recreations of the legendary rock classics. Start your night with delicious drinks and lively vibes at Adobe Cantina($40) before diving into a fun musical journey you won’t forget!
Her Pamper Day $2̶3̶0̶
$100
Starting bid
From $230, get it now for as low as $100! Treat yourselves to the ultimate beauty day with luxe pampering from head to toe—starting with a nail treatment at Westlake Nail Bar($60) and a glam blowout or cut at Main Tribe Salon($100) then unwind with a rejuvenating session at Halo Salt Spa($70). You deserve this, girl
His Pamper Day $2̶5̶0̶
$100
Starting bid
From $250, get it now for as low as $100! Treat yourself or someone special to a premium grooming experience at North Ranch Styling which includes expert hair styling services designed to keep you looking sharp, confident, and refreshed!
Massage Therapy with Chiropractic Clinic $1̶3̶0̶
$60
Starting bid
From $130, get it now for as low as $60! Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with a 90-minute professional massage at Fey Chiropractic in Thousand Oaks. Known for their expert care and soothing environment, Fey Chiropractic offers therapeutic massages that cater to your unique needs, promoting relaxation, stress relief, and overall wellness.
6 Month Membership at United Defense Tactical $1̶,̶3̶0̶0̶
$400
Starting bid
From $1,300, get it now for as low as $400!
Elevate your personal safety and confidence with a six-month membership to United Defense Tactical (UDT). UDT offers immersive, reality-based firearms and self-defense training designed all experience levels. UDT’s state-of-the-art facility provides a comprehensive curriculum that includes:
• Dynamic firearms training in a safe, controlled environment
• Self-defense techniques and situational awareness
• Mindset and de-escalation strategies
• Access to advanced simulation technology
1 Month Membership at Hardcore Fitness $1̶7̶9̶
$70
Starting bid
From $179, get it now for as low as $70!
Unleash your inner athlete with a full month of unlimited access to Hardcore Fitness! Whether you’re a seasoned gym-goer or just starting out, this membership gives you:
• State-of-the-art equipment: From free weights and cardio machines to functional training rigs.
• Group classes: High-intensity interval training, strength circuits, yoga flow, and more—designed to challenge and inspire.
• Expert coaching: Friendly, certified trainers on-hand to guide your workouts, fine-tune your form, and help you crush your goals
1 Month Membership to Orangetheory Fitness $1̶4̶9̶
$60
Starting bid
From $149, get it now for as low as $60! Jumpstart your fitness journey with a one-month membership to Orangetheory Fitness, where science-backed workouts and expert coaching help you achieve your goals. Experience heart-pumping group sessions that combine cardio, strength, and endurance for results you’ll feel and see.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!