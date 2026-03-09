Wesley Christian Academy Golf Classic

Transform your smile with a complimentary Invisalign treatment generously donated by Groveland Dental Care, courtesy of Dr. McLeod. This cutting-edge orthodontic system uses clear, custom-made aligners to gradually and comfortably straighten your teeth without the need for traditional braces. Designed for both effectiveness and convenience, Invisalign allows you to maintain your lifestyle while achieving a confident, beautiful smile. This incredible package is valued at $5,000—don’t miss your chance to invest in yourself or a loved one through this amazing auction opportunity!