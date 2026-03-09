Wesley Christian Academy Golf Classic

About this event
Starting bid
Transform your smile with a complimentary Invisalign treatment generously donated by Groveland Dental Care, courtesy of Dr. McLeod. This cutting-edge orthodontic system uses clear, custom-made aligners to gradually and comfortably straighten your teeth without the need for traditional braces. Designed for both effectiveness and convenience, Invisalign allows you to maintain your lifestyle while achieving a confident, beautiful smile. This incredible package is valued at $5,000—don’t miss your chance to invest in yourself or a loved one through this amazing auction opportunity!
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle looking its best all year long with this incredible package of 12 premium car wash coupons from Tidal Wave Auto Spa. Each coupon is valid for their top-tier Graph X-4 wash, featuring advanced cleaning technology and a powerful four-layer protective shield designed to guard against dirt, grime, and UV rays while delivering a brilliant, showroom-quality shine. Valued at $300, this is the perfect treat for yourself or a practical gift anyone will appreciate!
Starting bid
Celebrate a fun and active birthday with this party package from Clermont Gymnastics! This 90-minute experience includes coach guided gymnastics activities, games, and time for cake and gifts in a private party area—perfect for an unforgettable celebration for kids of all ages. Valued at $220, it’s an exciting way to make a birthday extra special!
Starting bid
Wouldn't you love to be in the front of carline without the wait. 2026-2027 school year
Starting bid
Wouldn't you love to be in the front of carline without the wait. 2026-2027 school year
Starting bid
Reserved VIP seating up to 8-10 guests.
Starting bid
Reserved VIP seating up to 8-10 guests.
Starting bid
Pulled Pork Dinner for a family of 6-8. dinner will include Smoked-pulled pork, a pan of baked beans, and a pan of coleslaw.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and delicious in-home charcuterie workshop with The Creative Kitchen! You and up to 4 guests will learn how to design a beautiful, Instagram-worthy charcuterie board using gourmet meats, cheeses, fruits, and more—all in a relaxed, hands-on setting. Perfect for a girls’ night or special gathering, this unique experience blends creativity and flavor for a memorable time together.
Starting bid
Own a piece of golf history with this beautifully framed shadow box featuring replica memorabilia from legendary golfer Bobby Jones. This display includes vintage-style golf balls, a classic wooden club, a reproduction scorecard, Rules of Golf booklet, and a commemorative photo honoring Jones’ remarkable achievements. A timeless tribute to one of the game’s greatest icons.
Starting bid
Celebrate one of the greatest moments in sports history with this authentic USA Hockey jersey signed by Mike Eruzione, captain of the legendary 1980 Olympic gold medal team. Beautifully displayed in a shadowbox frame, this piece captures the spirit of the iconic “Miracle on Ice” and features Eruzione’s signature along with commemorative inscriptions such as “GO USA.” Valued at approximately $500, this is a must-have for sports fans and collectors.
Starting bid
Escape to luxury with a two-night stay in the Siena Tower at Bella Collina, paired with a delightful lunch for two. Enjoy elegant accommodations, breathtaking views, and the serene ambiance of this exclusive lakeside retreat—perfect for a relaxing getaway or special occasion. Valued at approximately $1,200, this experience offers the ultimate blend of comfort, sophistication, and unforgettable charm.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the greens with a foursome for 18 holes at Bella Collina Golf Club. This stunning, championship-level course offers breathtaking views and a truly premium golf experience. Valued at approximately $800, it’s the perfect opportunity for a memorable round with friends or fellow golf enthusiasts.
Starting bid
Indulge in a day of relaxation and luxury with two signature massages or facials at Bella Collina, paired with a delightful lunch for two. Set in a serene, upscale atmosphere, this Spa experience offers the perfect escape to unwind, recharge, and enjoy exceptional service. Valued at approximately $400, it’s an ideal treat for Mother’s day or just for a day of pampering yourself.
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