Wesley House Community Services Inc
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Wesley House Community Services Inc

About this event

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Wesley House's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5114 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40213, USA

Private Jockey Club Suite - Churchill Downs item
Private Jockey Club Suite - Churchill Downs item
Private Jockey Club Suite - Churchill Downs item
Private Jockey Club Suite - Churchill Downs
$500

Starting bid

The Superfecta package includes the following:

Use of a Private Jockey Club Suite, including twenty-four (24) admission tickets*

Twenty-four (24) racing programs. This package may be used anytime during our 2025-2026 racing season based on availability and with the exceptions of: Derby Week (Opening Night - Thurby), Oaks and Derby Days, Mother’s Day, Preakness Day, Belmont Day, Father's Day, All Night Racing Dates; Breeders’ Cup days and Thanksgiving weekend.*The Jockey Club Suites are not guaranteed to be open or availability, as it is opened based upon demand or type of event for each individual race day. Dates are subject to availability.


Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20
$250

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in our store's classroom. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing.

Derby City Gaming Getaway Package item
Derby City Gaming Getaway Package
$245

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of fun and relaxation with this Derby City Gaming Getaway Package, featuring a one‑night hotel stay and dinner for two at Oliver’s. Whether you’re looking for a stylish night out, a mini‑staycation, or a memorable date night, this package delivers comfort, great food, and entertainment all in one.

African American Heritage Basket item
African American Heritage Basket
$100

Starting bid

FourRoses Bourbon Gift Basket item
FourRoses Bourbon Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Michter's Distillery Gift Basket item
Michter's Distillery Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$85

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of fun with this Raising Cane’s gift basket, complete with gift cards for a delicious chicken dinner. Keep the excitement going with a Main Event pass for games and entertainment, then step into another world with a Sandbox VR dinosaur experience.

Heritage Horse Farm Tour for (6) item
Heritage Horse Farm Tour for (6)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a Horse Tour for you and up to six (6) guests are invited to attend Heritage Farms Heritage Farm Horse tour enjoy the afternoon if you experience the best of what Kentucky has to offer explore the Farms property have a Hands-On interaction with horses learn about the history and discuss the inner working of an operational Thoroughbred farm with a Heritage Farm expert.

Angel's Envy Gift Basket item
Angel's Envy Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

 Enjoy (1) Bottle of Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels & (4) Signature Tours: Guests will experience a bourbon distillation process firsthand from start to finish. This tour will take guests into the Heart of our distilling operation and conclude with a tasting of three pours of our premium Angel's Envy whiskeys, paired with our signature chocolates.

Peerless Distilling Gift Basket item
Peerless Distilling Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a Bottle of Peerless Bourbon and (4) Tour passes for the distillery.

Heavin Hill (Evan Williams) Gift Basket item
Heavin Hill (Evan Williams) Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Baseball - Cincinnati Reds / Louisville Bats item
Baseball - Cincinnati Reds / Louisville Bats item
Baseball - Cincinnati Reds / Louisville Bats
$70

Starting bid

For the Baseball Lovers: Enjoy tickets to the Reds & Bats this season. Reds: Four (4) View Level Tickets or Two (2) Terrace Line Tickets to enjoy a Cincinnati Reds game valid for the 2026 regular season home games only. Bats: (6) 2026 Ticket Vouchers for Outfield Reserved Seats.

Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay item
Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay
$70

Starting bid

(4) General Admission Tickets valid any day the park is open to the general public durin 2026 season. Valued at $220.

At, Cake & Coffee item
At, Cake & Coffee
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a year of delicious desserts with a free Bundtlette cake every month, courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes. Keep the fun going with a Starbucks gift card for your favorite drink, then explore an immersive art experience with two tickets to the Speed Art Museum.

Monnik Beer Company Brewery Tour & Tasting Experience item
Monnik Beer Company Brewery Tour & Tasting Experience
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy an insider’s look at one of Louisville’s favorite local breweries with this Brewery Tasting and Tour from Monnik Beer Company. Explore their craft brewing process, sample a selection of their signature beers, and experience the care and creativity that go into every batch.

Dinner for Two & a Movie item
Dinner for Two & a Movie
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a perfect night out with this fun dinner‑and‑a‑movie bundle! Start your evening with a Texas Roadhouse dinner for two, then head to the theater with two movie passes and snacks included.


A great date night, family outing, or gift.

Holiday World & Splashing Safari item
Holiday World & Splashing Safari
$50

Starting bid

(2) One-day admission ticket valid on any regular day of the 2025/2026 season.

LouCity & Racing Gift Basket item
LouCity & Racing Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Show your hometown pride with this exclusive gift package from our friends at Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC. This fan‑favorite bundle brings the excitement of Louisville’s pro soccer teams straight to you.


Enjoy team swag plus a ticket voucher for four (4) complimentary seat‑back tickets to a home match during the 2025 or 2026 season. It’s the perfect way to experience the energy of Lynn Family Stadium with family or friends.

Louisville Comedy Club item
Louisville Comedy Club
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy A Night of Laughs

Certificate for free admission for four or $50 towards food and beverages.

Concrete Kingdom - Go Cards! item
Concrete Kingdom - Go Cards!
$40

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!