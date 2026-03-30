Wesley House's Silent Auction

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in our store's classroom. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing.