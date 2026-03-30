Wesley House's Silent Auction

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About this event
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The Superfecta package includes the following:
Use of a Private Jockey Club Suite, including twenty-four (24) admission tickets*
Twenty-four (24) racing programs. This package may be used anytime during our 2025-2026 racing season based on availability and with the exceptions of: Derby Week (Opening Night - Thurby), Oaks and Derby Days, Mother’s Day, Preakness Day, Belmont Day, Father's Day, All Night Racing Dates; Breeders’ Cup days and Thanksgiving weekend.*The Jockey Club Suites are not guaranteed to be open or availability, as it is opened based upon demand or type of event for each individual race day. Dates are subject to availability.
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Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in our store's classroom. Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing.
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Enjoy a night of fun and relaxation with this Derby City Gaming Getaway Package, featuring a one‑night hotel stay and dinner for two at Oliver’s. Whether you’re looking for a stylish night out, a mini‑staycation, or a memorable date night, this package delivers comfort, great food, and entertainment all in one.
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Enjoy a night of fun with this Raising Cane’s gift basket, complete with gift cards for a delicious chicken dinner. Keep the excitement going with a Main Event pass for games and entertainment, then step into another world with a Sandbox VR dinosaur experience.
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Enjoy a Horse Tour for you and up to six (6) guests are invited to attend Heritage Farms Heritage Farm Horse tour enjoy the afternoon if you experience the best of what Kentucky has to offer explore the Farms property have a Hands-On interaction with horses learn about the history and discuss the inner working of an operational Thoroughbred farm with a Heritage Farm expert.
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Enjoy (1) Bottle of Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels & (4) Signature Tours: Guests will experience a bourbon distillation process firsthand from start to finish. This tour will take guests into the Heart of our distilling operation and conclude with a tasting of three pours of our premium Angel's Envy whiskeys, paired with our signature chocolates.
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Enjoy a Bottle of Peerless Bourbon and (4) Tour passes for the distillery.
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For the Baseball Lovers: Enjoy tickets to the Reds & Bats this season. Reds: Four (4) View Level Tickets or Two (2) Terrace Line Tickets to enjoy a Cincinnati Reds game valid for the 2026 regular season home games only. Bats: (6) 2026 Ticket Vouchers for Outfield Reserved Seats.
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(4) General Admission Tickets valid any day the park is open to the general public durin 2026 season. Valued at $220.
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Enjoy a year of delicious desserts with a free Bundtlette cake every month, courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes. Keep the fun going with a Starbucks gift card for your favorite drink, then explore an immersive art experience with two tickets to the Speed Art Museum.
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Enjoy an insider’s look at one of Louisville’s favorite local breweries with this Brewery Tasting and Tour from Monnik Beer Company. Explore their craft brewing process, sample a selection of their signature beers, and experience the care and creativity that go into every batch.
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Enjoy a perfect night out with this fun dinner‑and‑a‑movie bundle! Start your evening with a Texas Roadhouse dinner for two, then head to the theater with two movie passes and snacks included.
A great date night, family outing, or gift.
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(2) One-day admission ticket valid on any regular day of the 2025/2026 season.
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Show your hometown pride with this exclusive gift package from our friends at Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC. This fan‑favorite bundle brings the excitement of Louisville’s pro soccer teams straight to you.
Enjoy team swag plus a ticket voucher for four (4) complimentary seat‑back tickets to a home match during the 2025 or 2026 season. It’s the perfect way to experience the energy of Lynn Family Stadium with family or friends.
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Enjoy A Night of Laughs
Certificate for free admission for four or $50 towards food and beverages.
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