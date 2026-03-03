West Alexander Agricultural Association

Offered by

West Alexander Agricultural Association

About this shop

West Alexander Fair 2026 Easter Flower Sale

Tulip (4 1/2" pot) item
Tulip (4 1/2" pot)
$6.50

Tulip Colors: Red, Yellow, Pink, Orange and Purple (Select Quantity and color at checkout)

Tulip (6 1/2" pot) item
Tulip (6 1/2" pot)
$10

Tulip Colors: Red, Yellow, Pink, Orange and Purple (Select Quantity and color at checkout)

Daffodil (4 1/2" pot) item
Daffodil (4 1/2" pot)
$6.50

Daffodils (Yellow only)

Daffodil (6 1/2" pot) item
Daffodil (6 1/2" pot)
$10

Daffodil (Yellow only)

Hyacinth (4 1/2" pot) item
Hyacinth (4 1/2" pot)
$6.50

Hyacinth Colors: Blue, Pink and White

Hyacinth (6 1/2" Pot) item
Hyacinth (6 1/2" Pot)
$10

Hyacinth Colors: Blue, Pink and White

Spring Mums (4 1/2" Pot) item
Spring Mums (4 1/2" Pot)
$6.50

Spring Mums Colors: Yellow, Pink & Purple

Spring Mums (6 1/2" pot) item
Spring Mums (6 1/2" pot)
$10

Spring Mums Colors: Yellow, Pink & Purple

Easter Lilly (6 1/2" pot) item
Easter Lilly (6 1/2" pot)
$11

Easter Lilly (White Only)

Easter Lilly (10" pot) item
Easter Lilly (10" pot)
$28

Easter Lilly (White Only).

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