West Allegheny Middle School PTA Memberships 2026-2027

Thank you for your interest in the WAMS PTA!



Individual memberships are $12 per person. Please scroll down for a family membership option. Parents, grandparents, and other family members are all welcome to join!



$6 goes to WAMS PTA and the other $6 goes to the state and national PTA organizations.



Note: Zeffy, the platform we are using for payments, automatically adds a donation to their processing costs.

THIS IS NOT REQUIRED! You can avoid the additional charges by selecting "other" and entering "0" under contribution.



If you prefer to pay with cash or check, you can send that in an envelope addressed to "WAMS PTA" to school with your child or you can mail the membership fee to:



WAMS PTA

207 W Allegheny Road

Imperial, PA 15126.



Please reach out to us at [email protected] if you have any questions.