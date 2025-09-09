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West Bay Christian Academy
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West Bay Christian Academy's Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Cap Cana Allure item
Cap Cana Allure item
Cap Cana Allure
$1,900

Starting bid

YOUR PUNTA CANA EXPERIENCE INCLUDES 4 NIGHTS FOR 2 GUESTS IN A STUNNING STUDIO VILLA AT THE FOUR-STAR, ALL-INCLUSIVE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED RESORTS MARINA & VILLAS CAP CANA

Holderness & Bourne item
Holderness & Bourne item
Holderness & Bourne
$300

Starting bid

Duffle bag, pull over, shorts & shirt


VALUE: $600

SeaMist Medspa item
SeaMist Medspa
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate for HydraFacial & products


VALUE: $360



Golf 365 item
Golf 365 item
Golf 365
$80

Starting bid

1 hour simulator session

1 hour lesson



VALUE: $210

Sweet Surrender item
Sweet Surrender item
Sweet Surrender
$40

Starting bid

Dave's Sweet Surrender Gift Basket with $25 gift certificate to Clementine's Ice Cream


VALUE: $125

Potowomut Foursome
$250

Starting bid

VALUE: $800

Bushnell Wingman Speaker (Copy) item
Bushnell Wingman Speaker (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Audible GPS Speaker


VALUE: $170

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