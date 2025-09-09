West Bay Christian Academy's Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
YOUR PUNTA CANA EXPERIENCE INCLUDES 4 NIGHTS FOR 2 GUESTS IN A STUNNING STUDIO VILLA AT THE FOUR-STAR, ALL-INCLUSIVE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED RESORTS MARINA & VILLAS CAP CANA
Starting bid
Duffle bag, pull over, shorts & shirt
VALUE: $600
Starting bid
Gift certificate for HydraFacial & products
VALUE: $360
Starting bid
1 hour simulator session
1 hour lesson
VALUE: $210
Starting bid
Dave's Sweet Surrender Gift Basket with $25 gift certificate to Clementine's Ice Cream
VALUE: $125
Starting bid
VALUE: $800
Starting bid
Audible GPS Speaker
VALUE: $170
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!