West Brunswick Dixie Youth Softball
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In the foreground, t-shirts and custom jerseys are advertised with prices and ordering information, while the background features a "West Brunswick Dixie Softball All Stars State Tournament" graphic with stars and a distressed texture.
West Brunswick Dixie Youth Softball

Offered by

West Brunswick Dixie Youth Softball

About this shop

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West Brunswick Dixie Softball State Tournament Fundraiser

Gildan 6400 T SHIRT (60/40 Cotton Blend) item
Gildan 6400 T SHIRT (60/40 Cotton Blend) item
Gildan 6400 T SHIRT (60/40 Cotton Blend)
$20

Gildan 6400 (60/40 Soft cotton)

Available in 3 colors

Available in youth and adult sizes

DRI FIT T SHORT SLEEVE- A4 DRI FIT item
DRI FIT T SHORT SLEEVE- A4 DRI FIT item
DRI FIT T SHORT SLEEVE- A4 DRI FIT
$24

DRI FIT. A4

Available in 3 colors

Available in youth and adult sizes

TRI BLEND TANK TOP- SOFT COTTON - ADULT SIZES ONLY item
TRI BLEND TANK TOP- SOFT COTTON - ADULT SIZES ONLY
$24

TRI BLEND TANK TOP. SOFTER COTTON OPTION

Available in 2 colors

Available in youth and adult sizes

DRI FIT TANK TOP- SPORT TEK item
DRI FIT TANK TOP- SPORT TEK
$24

DRI FIT- SPORT TEK

Available in 2 colors

Available in youth and adult sizes

Sublimated Parent Shirt 1 (Stars and stripes) item
Sublimated Parent Shirt 1 (Stars and stripes) item
Sublimated Parent Shirt 1 (Stars and stripes)
$35

Sublimated. Youth and Adult Sizes

You can put any number and name on each jersey. First or last name etc.

Parents, Grandparents, siblings etc.

Sublimated Parent shirt 2 item
Sublimated Parent shirt 2 item
Sublimated Parent shirt 2
$35

Sublimated. Youth and Adult Sizes

You can put any number and name on each jersey. First or last name etc.

Parents, Grandparents, siblings etc.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!