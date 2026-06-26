West Brunswick Dixie Softball State Tournament Fundraiser

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About this shop
Gildan 6400 (60/40 Soft cotton)
Available in 3 colors
Available in youth and adult sizes
DRI FIT. A4
Available in 3 colors
Available in youth and adult sizes
TRI BLEND TANK TOP. SOFTER COTTON OPTION
Available in 2 colors
Available in youth and adult sizes
DRI FIT- SPORT TEK
Available in 2 colors
Available in youth and adult sizes
Sublimated. Youth and Adult Sizes
You can put any number and name on each jersey. First or last name etc.
Parents, Grandparents, siblings etc.
Sublimated. Youth and Adult Sizes
You can put any number and name on each jersey. First or last name etc.
Parents, Grandparents, siblings etc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!