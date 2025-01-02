West Central Education Foundation

West Central Education Foundation

2025 Trojan Night of Distinction Silent Auction

Please pick up item at the event or contact Jenna Bathke at 605-201-1836 to arrange a pick up date/time.

2 Night Stay - Kevin's Cabins
Kevin's Cabins is a vacation rental in the heart of the Black Hills National Forest. It is located 9.5 miles south of Deadwood, South Dakota. 2 Night Stay in the Grand Cabin Coupon Valid 1/6/25-5/15/25, 10/15/25, 12/15/25 Holidays and special events are excluded. Good for up to 8 people. Cleaning fee included. Our Cabin Offers: 4 Bedrooms and loft/ 9 beds 3.5 baths Pool table & shuffle board Full Kitchen Cable TV www.kevinscabinblackhills.com [email protected] 605-366-0568 or 605-399-1051 *Coupon must be present on arrival Coupon Value $1050 Donated by Kevin and Amy Nothdurft
$1000 Gift Certificate - EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR
$1000 Gift Card to be used toward a 3 stall or larger epoxy garage floor. *Cannot be combined with any other discounts/gift cards "Best decision we made was to purchase this gift certificate at last year's auction! Our new garage floor is fantastic!" - Jenna Bathke WCEF Board Member Donated by: Chris and Deena Becker 605-376-0910 | epoxycosd.com
2 Night Stay - Black Hills Modern A-Frame
Enjoy a 2 Night Stay at our Black Hills Modern A-Frame Offer includes a 2 night stay at Old West Oasis (Lead/Deadwood, SD) Scan QR Code for availability. Sleeps 10 comfortably Terms: Must be redeemed with a "stay date" no later than 4/30/2026. Offer covers the cost of a 2 night stay at Old West Oasis (Lead/Deadwood, SD). You are allowed to add days to your stay if availability allows, and will be charged for the cost of each night starting at night 3 and beyond. Guest is responsible for the $220 cleaning fee and is to be paid 1 week prior to stay. To redeem, please email [email protected] to request the nights you'd like to book and attach proof that you are the winner of the giveaway. Winter months excluded from this offer: Nov 1 - March 31st Additional Blackout Dates that apply: 5/23-5/28/2025, /2-7/7/2025, 8/1-8/10/2025, 8/19-8/24/2025, 8/29-9/1/2025 Coupon Value $900 Donated by Stephany and Aaron Junck
Loge Box + VIP Parking to Alison Krauss & Union Station
Enjoy the luxury of the First Interstate Bank Loge Box! This package includes 8 Loge Box Tickets and 2 VIP Parking Passes Concert Details: Saturday, June 14th, 2025 @ 7:30PM Donated by First Interstate Bank
Summer Golf Memberships to Golf Addiction item
Summer Golf Memberships to Golf Addiction
4 - 30 day summer membership passes Donated by Adam Scott
Mini Session with Beth G Photography item
Mini Session with Beth G Photography
Time to refresh the family photos! Mini session with Beth G Photography Value $150 Donated by Beth Grocott
Two Club Seats to Alison Krauss & Union Station
Enjoy exclusive access to the PREMIER Club. Club seats are premium seating in the lower bowl. Section 103, Row F, Seats 7&8. June 14th Denny Sanford Premier Center Donated by First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard
Kitchen Deep Clean - K's Choice Kleaning item
Kitchen Deep Clean - K's Choice Kleaning
Get your kitchen deep cleaned by K"s Choice Kleaning! They proudly serve Hartford, Sioux Falls and surrounding areas. Commercial, Residential, Move in/Move out, Post Construction. Women owned and operated. Licensed & Insured. This certificate covers a Kitchen Deep Cleaning service.
4 MN TWINS Tickets 6/21/2025 VS MILKWAUKEE BREWERS
Certificate is good for four tickets located in Thrivent Club - Section B Row 8 Seats 1-4 6/21/25 vs Milwaukee Brewers Donated by Daktronics, Inc.
4 MN TWINS Tickets 6/21/2025 VS MILKWAUKEE BREWERS
Certificate is good for four tickets located in Thrivent Club - Section B Row 5 Seats 1-4 6/21/25 vs Milwaukee Brewers Donated by Daktronics, Inc.
RezBats Custom Series Engraved Bat item
RezBats Custom Series Engraved Bat
Choose from a Custom Pro Series R271 or Custom Pro Series R110 from RezBats Custom Series. The Custom Series Option by RezBats gives you the ability to create your dream, player-inspired game bat. You have the option to choose your barrel, handle, and logo/trim color. Finish off your design with custom engraved text! Visit https://www.rezbats.com/custom-pro-series/ for more details and information Donated by RezBats
Toasting & Tunes: An Unforgettable Night Out
Indulge in the perfect night out with this extraordinary premium package that combines upscale wine and a memorable concert experience. • 2020 Frog’s Leap Chardonnay – A wine showcasing refined elegance and exceptional quality • Riedel Stemless Wine Glass Set – Four premium glasses designed to elevate your wine enjoyment • Jordan Davis Concert Tickets – Four Club Seat tickets, providing a unique live music experience at the Denny Sanford Premier Center (Estimated value: $850) Wine details: Frog’s Leap Chardonnay, Shale and Stone (Napa Valley, 2020) Donated By: Loft Advisors First Dakota National Bank
Yoga / Yin Gift Basket
Enjoy 2 - 60 minute group Yin Sessions + One month of Yoga Sculpt right here in Hartford! 3 available so grab your friends and enjoy these sessions together! https://brand.page/ZenHaven Donated by Meagan Taylor
Yoga / Yin Gift Basket
Enjoy 2 - 60 minute group Yin Sessions + One month of Yoga Sculpt right here in Hartford! 3 available so grab your friends and enjoy these sessions together! https://brand.page/ZenHaven Donated by Meagan Taylor
Yoga / Yin Gift Basket
Enjoy 2 - 60 minute group Yin Sessions + One month of Yoga Sculpt right here in Hartford! 3 available so grab your friends and enjoy these sessions together! https://brand.page/ZenHaven Donated by Meagan Taylor
Creekside Meats Bundle item
Creekside Meats Bundle
A cooler filled with Creekside! 2 - Breakfast Burritos Worcestershire Jerky 2 - Sweet Chipotle Jerky Fajita Jerky 2 - Beef Jerky Pint of Beef Tallow
2 Pillows + Throw Blanket from Design House item
2 Pillows + Throw Blanket from Design House
Refresh your home with 2 nice-sized decorative pillows and a beautiful throw blanket. Colors: Neutral / Gray/ Cream $310 Value Donated by Megan Peterson Design House
Pizza and Swimming Bundle
$100 Gift Card to Pizza Ranch donated by Adam DeJong 2 - 10 punch open swim passes to AmeriInn Hotel and Suites donated by AmericInn
Taco Tuesday Basket item
Taco Tuesday Basket
This tasty basket includes: Tortilla Chips Queso Salsa Hard and soft shells Taco Seasoning Packets $20 Sunshine gift card for meat and fresh items! Donated by Al and Linda Hartman
Scoot Ahead! item
Scoot Ahead!
Included in this Scooters gift basket - $25 Scooters Gift Card Cinnamon Roll Coffee Honey Syrup Coffee Mug Donated by: Kristen and Travis Rhoades
BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
Basket Includes: Full (15) & half (30)aluminum pans 2 gray oven kits/2 black potholders/ 200 bamboo skewers Xl nitrile gloves Backyard BBQ SEEDS 2 large spices/2 sauces 2 smoke tubes $25 gift card to Creekside Meats
Milwaukee Tools Package item
Milwaukee Tools Package
Bundle includes: Milwaukee Packout $50 Hartford Building Center Gift Card 2 Big Frig Tumblers HBC Apparel Estimated Value: $300 Donated by: Hartford Building Center
Pretty in Pink Basket item
Pretty in Pink Basket
Bundle includes: Pink Tool Kit Pink Big Frig Tumbler $25 Hartford Building Center Gift Card HBC Apparel Estimated Value $100 Donated by: Hartford Building Center
DIY Paint Package item
DIY Paint Package
Bundle includes: 2 Gallons of Valspar Paint (your choice) Paint Kit $50 Hartford Building Center Gift Card HBC Apparel 2 Big Frig Tumblers Estimated Value: $200 Donated by: Hartford Building Center
WC Package item
WC Package
Small WC door sign 4 WC koozies 2 handmade WC potholders Donated by Annie Bettcher and Jenna Bathke
Luck of the Irish item
Luck of the Irish
Home Sweet Home door sign 2 adorable gnomes
Welcome Peeps item
Welcome Peeps
Welcome sign Peeps Peep glass jar
$500 Big J's Gift Certificate item
$500 Big J's Gift Certificate
Big J's has graciously donated a $500 gift certificate to be used at their Humboldt location. This is perfect for a graduation party, catering event, or taking your friends or family out for a night out to Big J's for great food and drinks!
Buffalo Trading Post Package item
Buffalo Trading Post Package
This package includes 4 - $25 gift cards to Buffalo Trading Post 2 - Buffalo Trading Post Tumblers (discounts on refills) Donated by: Big J
South Bar Package item
South Bar Package
This package includes 4 - $25 gift cards to The South Bar 2 - South Bar Tumblers (discounts on refills) Donated by: Big J
$500 Fireworks Gift Certificate item
$500 Fireworks Gift Certificate
Be the life of the 4th of July Party this year! T&E Fireworks has donated a $500 gift certificate to be used at their stand in Humboldt, SD. Expiration Date: July 5th, 2025 Donated by: Big J

