2025 Trojan Night of Distinction Silent Auction

Enjoy a 2 Night Stay at our Black Hills Modern A-Frame
Offer includes a 2 night stay at Old West Oasis
(Lead/Deadwood, SD)
Scan QR Code for availability.
Sleeps 10 comfortably
Terms: Must be redeemed with a "stay date" no later than 4/30/2026. Offer covers the cost of a 2 night stay at Old West Oasis (Lead/Deadwood, SD). You are allowed to add days to your stay if availability allows, and will be charged for the cost of each night starting at night 3 and beyond.
Guest is responsible for the $220 cleaning fee and is to be paid 1 week prior to stay.
To redeem, please email [email protected]
to request the nights you'd like to book and attach proof that you are the winner of the giveaway.
Winter months excluded from this offer: Nov 1 - March 31st
Additional Blackout Dates that apply: 5/23-5/28/2025, /2-7/7/2025, 8/1-8/10/2025, 8/19-8/24/2025, 8/29-9/1/2025
Coupon Value $900
Donated by Stephany and Aaron Junck
