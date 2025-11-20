West Central Elementary PTC's Buttons and Magnets

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this shop
$
2”x2” Custom magnet or button using the photos you provide.
Be sure to fill out the google form:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHRlfoInBKsvxEEG5eJwF4dztEfzAZZN3AGBnpQehwScgEQg/viewform?usp=header
or email [email protected] to submit your order.
2”x2” West Central Magnet
2”x2” WC Pin Button
2”x2” Magnet
2”x2” Magnet
2”x2” Magnet
2”x2” Magnet
2”x2” Magnet
2”x2” Magnet
2”x2” Button
2”x2” Button
2”x2” Button
2”x2” Button
2”x2” Button
2”x2” Button
2”x2” Button
2”x2” Button
2"x2" Magnet
2"x2" Button
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!