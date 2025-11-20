West Central Elementary PTC has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Offered by

West Central Elementary PTC

About this shop

Add a donation for West Central Elementary PTC

$

Sales closed

West Central Elementary PTC's Buttons and Magnets

Custom Magnet/Button item
Custom Magnet/Button
$5

2”x2” Custom magnet or button using the photos you provide.


Be sure to fill out the google form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHRlfoInBKsvxEEG5eJwF4dztEfzAZZN3AGBnpQehwScgEQg/viewform?usp=header


or email [email protected] to submit your order.

White Heat Magnet item
White Heat Magnet
$5

2”x2” West Central Magnet

Blue WC Magnet item
Blue WC Magnet
$5

2”x2” WC Pin Button

Heat Nation Magnet item
Heat Nation Magnet
$5

2”x2” Magnet

WC Heat Magnet item
WC Heat Magnet
$5

2”x2” Magnet

WC ELEM Magnet item
WC ELEM Magnet
$5

2”x2” Magnet

Blue West Central Magnet item
Blue West Central Magnet
$5

2”x2” Magnet

WC Confetti Magnet item
WC Confetti Magnet
$5

2”x2” Magnet

Blue Logo Magnet item
Blue Logo Magnet
$5

2”x2” Magnet

White Heat Button item
White Heat Button
$5

2”x2” Button

Blue WC Button item
Blue WC Button
$5

2”x2” Button

Blue Logo Button item
Blue Logo Button
$5

2”x2” Button

WC Confetti Button item
WC Confetti Button
$5

2”x2” Button

Blue West Central Button item
Blue West Central Button
$5

2”x2” Button

WC Elem Button item
WC Elem Button
$5

2”x2” Button

WC Heat Button item
WC Heat Button
$5

2”x2” Button

Heat Nation Button item
Heat Nation Button
$5

2”x2” Button

Santa Cam Magnet item
Santa Cam Magnet
$5

2"x2" Magnet

Santa Cam Button item
Santa Cam Button
$5

2"x2" Button

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!