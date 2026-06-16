West Chester Dragons Inaugural Golf Tournament

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About this event
Become the premier partner of the 2026 West Chester Dragons Golf Tournament. The Title Sponsor receives the highest level of visibility throughout the event, including prominent logo placement on tournament signage, recognition on promotional materials and the Dragons website main page, two corporate tee signs, and eight golfer registrations with dinner. Your support helps advance the Dragons' mission of player development and the creation of a new training facility.
Sponsor the post-tournament dinner and awards celebration. Your company will receive prominent recognition during dinner, logo placement on event signage, and promotional materials, recognition on the Dragons website, and eight golfer registrations with dinner. This sponsorship provides excellent exposure while helping create a memorable experience for all participants.
Help golfers fuel before they take the course. The Lunch Sponsor receives recognition at the lunch area, logo placement on event materials, recognition on the Dragons website, and four golfer registrations with dinner. A great opportunity to showcase your business while supporting youth baseball.
Keep golfers refreshed throughout the day while showcasing your business on one of the tournament's most visible attractions. Your company logo will be prominently displayed on the beverage cart, recognized during the awards reception, featured in tournament materials, and acknowledged on the West Chester Dragons website and social media.
Put your business in front of every golfer throughout the tournament. Your company logo will be prominently displayed on all golf carts, recognized during the awards reception, featured in tournament materials, and acknowledged on the West Chester Dragons website and social media.
Welcome every golfer with a memorable first impression. As the exclusive Gift Bag Sponsor, your company logo will be recognized in connection with every player gift bag, with the opportunity to include promotional items or branded materials. Your business will also be acknowledged during the awards reception, featured in tournament materials, and recognized on the West Chester Dragons website and social media.
Welcome golfers before they tee off as the exclusive Driving Range Sponsor. Your company will receive prominent recognition at the practice range, in tournament materials, during the awards reception, and on the West Chester Dragons website and social media.
Celebrate the tournament's top performers as the exclusive Awards Sponsor. Your company will be recognized during the awards presentation, featured on awards signage, included in tournament materials, and acknowledged on the West Chester Dragons website and social media.
Be the exclusive Putting Green Sponsor and welcome golfers as they prepare for the day's competition and the putting contest. Your company will receive prominent recognition at the practice green, in tournament materials, during the awards reception, and on the West Chester Dragons website and social media.
Show your support with a custom sponsor sign displayed at one tee box during the tournament. Hole Sponsors receive recognition in event materials and help make the day a success for Dragons players and families. This is an affordable way for local businesses and families to support the program.
Register a team of golfers for a great day at Hartefeld National. Registration includes, golf, cart, lunch, on-course beverages, dinner, contests, and awards.
Join us for a day of golf, food, and fun in support of West Chester Dragons Baseball. Registration includes golf, cart, lunch, on-course beverages, dinner, contests, and awards.
Can't join us for golf? Join us for the evening reception and help support the Dragons. Includes dinner and opportunity to bid on raffle prizes.
Can't attend the tournament? You can still make a meaningful impact. Your tax-deductible donation helps support the West Chester Dragons Baseball Program and the development of a future year-round training facility for our athletes. Every contribution, regardless of size, makes a difference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!