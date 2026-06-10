West Coast Drill Instructor Association 38th Annual Reunion

About this event
Get a personal tour of multiple aircraft at Miramar Air Station.
Join us for an unforgettable Harbor Cruise on beautiful San Diego Bay as we reconnect, reminisce, and celebrate our shared legacy.
Start the day with breakfast at historic Duncan Hall aboard MCRD San Diego while reconnecting with fellow Marines and families.
Bring your best cadence and your appetite as Marines gather at the Boat House for BBQ, brotherhood, and friendly competition.
Tee it up at the R. Lee Ermey "Full Metal Jacket" Golf Classic and enjoy a day of fellowship, networking, and Marine Corps tradition.
Join us for an evening of fellowship, recognition, and celebration as we close out the reunion at our Aloha Banquet Dinner.
Join us poolside by the Duty Hut for a Breakfast Burrito Farewell as we share one last meal, one last laugh, and say goodbye until next year's reunion.
Join us on October 17th for the 3rd Annual Inland Empire 251st Marine Corps & Veterans Ball at Harrah's Resort Southern California as we celebrate 251 years of Marine Corps history, honor our veterans, and strengthen the bonds of our military community. Enjoy an evening of tradition, dinner, camaraderie, and celebration with Marines, veterans, families, and supporters. Semper Fidelis! 🇺🇸🦅🌎⚓
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