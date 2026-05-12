West Coast Hearts of Beauty - Spring 2027

*PAY IN FULL TO GET A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE FULL PRICE OF $400!

Newly painted raised wood cabins with screen, door and windows. Bunk bed style sleeping can hold up to 4. Electricity, with nearby community bathrooms and showers. Cute lighted and decorated outside decks for gathering. Enjoy the sound of crickets and possibly frogs in the evening. You will LOVE the rustic experience!