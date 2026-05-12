West Coast Hearts of Beauty - Spring 2027

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Oak View, CA 93022
*PAY IN FULL TO GET A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE FULL PRICE OF $400!
Newly painted raised wood cabins with screen, door and windows. Bunk bed style sleeping can hold up to 4. Electricity, with nearby community bathrooms and showers. Cute lighted and decorated outside decks for gathering. Enjoy the sound of crickets and possibly frogs in the evening. You will LOVE the rustic experience!
CHOOSE THIS OPTION TO PAY A DEPOSIT NOW AND MAKE PAYMENTS UNTIL THE EVENT DATE. Newly painted raised wood cabins with screen, door and windows. Bunk bed style sleeping can hold up to 4. Electricity, with nearby community bathrooms and showers. Cute lighted and decorated outside decks for gathering. Enjoy the sound of crickets and possibly frogs in the evening. You will LOVE the rustic experience!
Click here to pay the balance on your rustic cabin after paying the deposit previously.
*PAY IN FULL TO GET A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE FULL PRICE OF $450!
Community-style bunk bed housing with electricity, shared bathrooms and showers. Four separate sleeping rooms with air condition and heaters. Each room holds between 4- 6 people. Adirondack chairs sit comfortably on the outside porches.
PAY THE DEPOSIT NOW AND MAKE PAYMENTS UNTIL THE EVENT DATE.
Community-style bunk bed housing with electricity, shared bathrooms and showers. Four separate sleeping rooms with air condition and heaters. Each room holds between 4- 6 people. Adirondack chairs sit comfortably on the outside porches.
Click here to pay the balance on your comfort cabin after paying the deposit previously.
$
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