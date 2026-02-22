West End Baptist Church's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
82 Piece JobSmart Socket Set
5 Piece JobSmart Crescent Wrench Set
3 Piece JobSmart Hammer Set
45 Piece JobSmart Screwdriver Set
50x70 Blanket
2026 Calendar
Tractor Supply Hat
Starting bid
82 Piece JobSmart Socket Set
5 Piece JobSmart Crescent Wrench Set
3 Piece JobSmart Hammer Set
45 Piece JobSmart Screwdriver Set
50x70 Blanket
2026 Calendar
Tractor Supply Hat
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Certificate for Country Sportsman
2XL Camo Hoodie
2XL T-Shirt
2 Day Adventure Meal
40OZ Tumbler
SOG Bowie Knife
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Certificate
XL Camo Hoodie
XL T-Shirt
2 Day Adventure Meal
Coffee Thermos
SOG Bowie Knife
Starting bid
$30 Spa Pedicure Certificate from Sunny Nails
One Hour Massage from Ciao Bella
Weighted Sleep Mask
Lavender Body Wash & Pillow Scent
Loofa Scrubber
Starting bid
$100 Nail Studio
Outback Bloomin Onion Coupon
Outback Free Dessert Coupon
2 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupon
Starting bid
Mickey and Minnie Dolls
2 Coffee Mugs
1 Free Month Certificate to Orangetheory Fitness
Peets Coffee (Major Dickerson's Dark Roast)
Assortment Candy- Milk Duds, Reese's Pieces, Coffee Candies
$25.00 Certificate at Ruby Nails
Starting bid
3 Month Family Membership
Towel
Bag
Water Bottle
T-Shirt
Starting bid
Folding Garden Saw
Trowel
2 Pack Garden Sheers
2 RAC Day Passes
Bird Wall Art
Starting bid
Garden Sheers
Trowel
Thermometer
Folding Garden Saw
2 RAC Day Passes
Starting bid
Fire Dept Coffee Original Medium Roast
Fire Hydrant Figure
Dalmatian Figure
Assorted "HOT!"Snacks and Candies
4 - $5.00 Chili’s Gift Cards
2 - Jefferson’ Free Fried Pickles Cards
Fire Blanket
Starting bid
Buck Knife
Ozark Trail 12 in 1 Tool
Buck Coffee Dark Roast (Smokey & Chocolate Notes"
Coffee Mug
Coffee Cup
Honey & Coconut Goat Milk Skin Care
Free Dessert from Outback
Free Bloomin Onion from Outback
Gloves
Texas Roadhouse Dinner for 2
Starting bid
Black Rifle Coffee (Just Black Medium Roast)
Ozark Trail Vertex Knife
Ozark Trail 12 in 1 Tool
Coffee Mug
Coffee Cup
Butterscotch Goat Milk Hand Cream
Gloves
Free Dessert from Outback
2 Free Bloomin Onion
Starting bid
$15.00 Starbucks Gift Card
1lb Starbucks Coffee (Breakfast Blend Lightest Roast)
Starbucks Hazelnut Cocoa K-Cup
2 Coffee Mugs
1 Coffee Cup
Chocolate Candies and Coffee Hard Candies
Starting bid
Water Bottle
Hand Sanitizer
Shower Gel (Vanilla Dream)
Candles (Golden Honeysuckle and Violet & Moss)
Picture Frame
Journal
First Aid Kit
Memo Broad
First
Reese's, Kisses, and KitKat Candies
2 Free Classic Pizza’s and Crazy Bread (East Rome Location)
Starting bid
4 Free Meals
3 Chick-fil-a Plush Cows
2 Rome, GA Chick-fil-a Coffee Mugs
Starting bid
$15.00 IHOP Gift Certificate
Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnut Coupon
2 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupon
Outback Dessert Coupon
Outback Bloomin’ Onion Coupon
Jeffersons Fried Pickle Coupon
Starting bid
Wall Art
One Dozen Free Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme
2 Free Bloomin’ Onion’s Coupon from Outback
2 Free Dessert Coupon from Outback
$10.00 off at Longhorns
Starting bid
Free Bloomin’ Onion from Outback
Free Dessert from Outback
Free Dozen Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme
Free Fried Pickles at Jeffersons
3 Jack's Ice Cream Coupons
Mug
Starting bid
Mug
$25.00 Buffalo Wild Wings
Free Bloomin’ Onion Coupon for Outback
Free Dessert for Outback
2 Jack’s Free Ice Cream Coupon
Free Dozen Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme
Jefferson’s Free Fried Pickles Coupon
Starting bid
$15.00 IHOP Gift Certificate
$25.00 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Certificate
2 Jack’s Free Ice Coupons
Free Outback Bloomin’ Onion Coupon
10.00 off at Longhorn
Free Outback Dessert Coupon
$25.00 Doug’s (Berry Crossing) Gift Certificate
Starting bid
$25.00 Sam’s Southern Eatery Gift Certificate
$25.00 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Certificate
$25.00 King Claw Gift Certificate
$10.00 off at Longhorn
2 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons
Free Bloomin Onion Coupon at Outback
Free Dessert Coupon at Outback
Starting bid
2 Ribeye Dinners (Friday Only) from Log Cabin
J&J Candles Pomegranate Candle
Starting bid
Flower Arrangement
$20.00 Los Portales Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Blanket
Peets Coffee (Organic Pacific Rim Vienna Roast)
2 Small Flower Pots with Seed
Water Bottle
Dish Towel and Pot Holder Set
2026 Calendar
$15.00 Wildflower Energy Certificate
2 Small Craft Sets
$50.00 Hodge Podge Gift Certificate
Starting bid
2 Candles (Caramel Sugar Cookie & Cinnamon Swirl)
Jefferson’s Free Fried Pickles Coupon
4 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons
2 Bloomin’ Onions
$35.00 A&T Nail Salon
Starting bid
$20.00 Flowers of Rome
2 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons
2 Bloomin’ Onion Coupons
Jefferson’s Fried Pickle Coupon
Jesus Tile Craft
2 Candles (Salted Caramel Latte and Rustic Wood & Rattan)
Starting bid
Wax Warmer
Coffee Candle Melts
4 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupon
Jefferson’s Fried Pickles Coupon
Outback Free Dessert Coupon
Wooden Jesus Picture
Starting bid
Wax Warmer
Coffee Scented Wax
Wooden Jesus Picture
2 Free Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons
Fried Pickles coupon from Jeffersons
Starting bid
$50.00 Oriental Trading Gift Certificate
$50.00 Walmart Gift Card
Angel Craft
Starting bid
Hamilton Beach Blender
Farberware 23 Piece Mixing Bowl Prep Set
Sunbeam Handmixer
$25.00 GMC Giftcard
Starting bid
Holstein Sandwich Maker
Mainstays Air Fryer
$50 Foodlion Gift Card
Starting bid
Sheet Pan
Mixing Bowl Set with Utensils
6 Piece Set Heart Cookie Cutters
5 Piece Set Round Cookie Cutters
2 Aprons
3 Piece Kitchen Towel Set
Cookie Sprinkles
3 Cookie Mixes (Sugar, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip)
Assortment Refrigerator Magnet
Starting bid
4 Cloth Napkins
4 Coffee Mugs
Cake Serving Set
2 Free Desserts from Outback Coupons
2 Free Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons
Starting bid
2 Anvil Claw Hammers
Anvil 3-in-1 Staple Gun
Anvil Rubber Mallet
Umbrella
2 Anvil Levels
3 Rolls Blue Painter’s Tape
8Paint Sticks
5 Gallon Bucket
3 Piece Huskey Putty Knife and Scraper Set
Anvil Adjustable Wrench Set
Reuseable Shopping Bag
$20 Gift Card
Anvil Torpedo Level
3 Piece Trim Paint Kit
Hefty Trashbags 33 gallon
Paint Cup
Starting bid
Free Oil Change Nguyen Auto Repair
Garden Trowel
Arrow Electric Staple/Nail Gun
Weber Smash Burger Set
Starting bid
Drakkar Cologne
Kobalt 4 Pack Ratchet Tie Down
Old Spice Cologne Set
Free Tire Rotation from Captain Tire
Starting bid
Free Oil Change Nguyen Auto Repair
Neck Massager
Old Spice Fiji Gift Set
Starting bid
Wall Art
2 Free Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons
2 GTC Movie Passes
Texas Roadhouse Dinner for 2 gift certificiate
$50.00 Gift Certificate from West End Florist
Starting bid
4 Waterpark Passes to The Great Wolf Lodge Georgia
Starting bid
4 All day passes to Lava Island in Alpharetta
Starting bid
CERT Cap
CERT Hat
CERT Large T-Shirt
8 Pack Flashlights
LED Bracelets
$25.00 Marco’s Gift Card
Information Pamphlets
Starting bid
CERT Cap
CERT Hat
CERT Large T-Shirt
8 Pack Flashlight
LED Bracelets
Information Pamphlets
$25.00 Marco’s Gift Card
Starting bid
Adult Cargo Tricycle with 26' Wheels
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Mainstays 4ft 6in x 6ft Area Rug
Starting bid
Used Wii with controller (donated unsure if works)
Starting bid
$35.00 Dippity Do Da Dogs
Buckee Plush
Assorted Candy - Reese's Pieces
4 Free Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons
Free Jefferson’s Fried Pickles Coupon
Dirty Hot Chocolate Candle (Winslett Pharmacy)
Starting bid
Starting bid
1 hour cleaning from Merry Maids.
Starting bid
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua (Adults Only)
Enjoy 10 Nights of Oceanview Accommodations!
The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.
This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Value up to $3,150
Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026
Starting bid
Los Establos Boutique Resort (Adult/Family 12+)
Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxurious Scenic Accommodations!
The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night.
This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Value up to $4,350
Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026
https://elitecertificates.com/faq/
Starting bid
The Verandah Antigua (Adult Only)
Enjoy 10 Nights of Resort Waterview Accommodations!
The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night.
This is valid for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Value up to $4,200
Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026
Starting bid
Hammock Cove Antigua (Adults Only)
Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxury Waterview Villa Accommodations!
The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.
This is valid for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Value up to $5,700
Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026
Starting bid
Galley Bay Resort and Spa (Adults Only)
Enjoy 10 Nights of Romantic Luxurious Accommodations!
The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of a minimum of $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.
This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Value up to $5,700
Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026
Starting bid
The Club Barbados (Adults Only)
Enjoy 10 Nights of One Bedroom Suite Accommodations!
The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.
This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Value up to $3,225 of a minimum of $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.
This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Value up to $5,700
Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026
Starting bid
St. James’s Club Antigua (Family Friendly)
Enjoy 10 Nights of Premium Accommodations!
The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.
This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Value up to $3,600
Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026
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