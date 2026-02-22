Hosted by

West End Baptist Church

About this event

Sales closed

West End Baptist Church's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

107 Mississippi Dr, Rome, GA 30165, USA

Tractor Supply Basket 1 item
Tractor Supply Basket 1
$5

Starting bid

82 Piece JobSmart Socket Set

5 Piece JobSmart Crescent Wrench Set

3 Piece JobSmart Hammer Set

45 Piece JobSmart Screwdriver Set

50x70 Blanket 

2026 Calendar

Tractor Supply Hat


Tractor Supply Basket 2 item
Tractor Supply Basket 2
$5

Starting bid

82 Piece JobSmart Socket Set

5 Piece JobSmart Crescent Wrench Set

3 Piece JobSmart Hammer Set

45 Piece JobSmart Screwdriver Set

50x70 Blanket 

2026 Calendar

Tractor Supply Hat

Country Sportsman Basket 1 item
Country Sportsman Basket 1
$5

Starting bid

$25.00 Gift Certificate for Country Sportsman

2XL Camo Hoodie

2XL T-Shirt

2 Day Adventure Meal

40OZ Tumbler

SOG Bowie Knife

Country Sportsman Basket 2 item
Country Sportsman Basket 2
$5

Starting bid

$25.00 Gift Certificate 

XL Camo Hoodie

XL T-Shirt

2 Day Adventure Meal

Coffee Thermos

SOG Bowie Knife


Pamper Me Basket item
Pamper Me Basket
$10

Starting bid

$30 Spa Pedicure Certificate from Sunny Nails

One Hour Massage from Ciao Bella

Weighted Sleep Mask

Lavender Body Wash & Pillow Scent

Loofa Scrubber


Nail Studio Certificate item
Nail Studio Certificate
$10

Starting bid

$100 Nail Studio 

Outback Bloomin Onion Coupon

Outback Free Dessert Coupon

2 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupon


Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket
$5

Starting bid

Mickey and Minnie Dolls

2 Coffee Mugs

1 Free Month Certificate to Orangetheory Fitness

Peets Coffee (Major Dickerson's Dark Roast)

Assortment Candy- Milk Duds, Reese's Pieces, Coffee Candies

$25.00 Certificate at Ruby Nails

YMCA item
YMCA
$1

Starting bid

3 Month Family Membership

Towel

Bag

Water Bottle

T-Shirt


Garden Tools Set 1 item
Garden Tools Set 1
$1

Starting bid

Folding Garden Saw

Trowel

2 Pack Garden Sheers

2 RAC Day Passes

Bird Wall Art

Garden Tools Set 2 item
Garden Tools Set 2
$1

Starting bid

Garden Sheers

Trowel 

Thermometer

Folding Garden Saw

2 RAC Day Passes

Fire Basket item
Fire Basket
$1

Starting bid

Fire Dept Coffee Original Medium Roast

Fire Hydrant Figure

Dalmatian Figure

Assorted "HOT!"Snacks and Candies

4 - $5.00 Chili’s Gift Cards

2 - Jefferson’ Free Fried Pickles Cards

Fire Blanket

Buck Basket item
Buck Basket
$5

Starting bid

Buck Knife 

Ozark Trail 12 in 1 Tool

Buck Coffee Dark Roast (Smokey & Chocolate Notes"

Coffee Mug 

Coffee Cup

Honey & Coconut Goat Milk Skin Care

Free Dessert from Outback

Free Bloomin Onion from Outback

Gloves

Texas Roadhouse Dinner for 2


Black Rifle Basket item
Black Rifle Basket
$5

Starting bid

Black Rifle Coffee (Just Black Medium Roast)

Ozark Trail Vertex Knife

Ozark Trail 12 in 1 Tool

Coffee Mug

Coffee Cup

Butterscotch Goat Milk Hand Cream

Gloves

Free Dessert from Outback

2 Free Bloomin Onion


Starbucks item
Starbucks
$5

Starting bid

$15.00 Starbucks Gift Card

1lb Starbucks Coffee (Breakfast Blend Lightest Roast)

Starbucks Hazelnut Cocoa K-Cup

2 Coffee Mugs

1 Coffee Cup

Chocolate Candies and Coffee Hard Candies


Little Caesar's Basket item
Little Caesar's Basket
$1

Starting bid

Water Bottle

Hand Sanitizer 

Shower Gel (Vanilla Dream)

Candles (Golden Honeysuckle and Violet & Moss)

Picture Frame

Journal 

First Aid Kit

Memo Broad 

First

Reese's, Kisses, and KitKat Candies

2 Free Classic Pizza’s and Crazy Bread (East Rome Location)


Chick-fil-a Basket item
Chick-fil-a Basket
$1

Starting bid

4 Free Meals

3 Chick-fil-a Plush Cows

2 Rome, GA Chick-fil-a Coffee Mugs


Let's Eat 1 item
Let's Eat 1
$1

Starting bid

$15.00 IHOP Gift Certificate 

Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnut Coupon 

2 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupon

Outback Dessert Coupon

Outback Bloomin’ Onion Coupon  

Jeffersons Fried Pickle Coupon


Let's Eat 2 item
Let's Eat 2 item
Let's Eat 2
$1

Starting bid

Wall Art

One Dozen Free Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme

2 Free Bloomin’ Onion’s Coupon from Outback

2 Free Dessert Coupon from Outback

$10.00 off at Longhorns


Let's Eat 3 item
Let's Eat 3
$1

Starting bid

Free Bloomin’ Onion from Outback

Free Dessert from Outback

Free Dozen Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme

Free Fried Pickles at Jeffersons

3 Jack's Ice Cream Coupons

Mug


Let's Eat 4 item
Let's Eat 4 item
Let's Eat 4
$1

Starting bid

Mug

$25.00 Buffalo Wild Wings

Free Bloomin’ Onion Coupon for Outback

Free Dessert for Outback

2 Jack’s Free Ice Cream Coupon

Free Dozen Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme

Jefferson’s Free Fried Pickles Coupon


Let's Eat More! 1 item
Let's Eat More! 1
$5

Starting bid

$15.00 IHOP Gift Certificate

$25.00 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Certificate

2 Jack’s Free Ice Coupons

Free Outback Bloomin’ Onion Coupon

10.00 off at Longhorn

Free Outback Dessert Coupon

$25.00 Doug’s (Berry Crossing) Gift Certificate


Let's Eat More! 2 item
Let's Eat More! 2
$5

Starting bid

$25.00 Sam’s Southern Eatery Gift Certificate 

$25.00 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Certificate

$25.00 King Claw   Gift Certificate

$10.00 off at Longhorn 

2 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons

Free Bloomin Onion Coupon at Outback

Free Dessert Coupon at Outback


Log Cabin Gift Certificate item
Log Cabin Gift Certificate
$1

Starting bid

2 Ribeye Dinners (Friday Only) from Log Cabin

J&J Candles Pomegranate Candle


Los Portales Gift Certificate item
Los Portales Gift Certificate
$1

Starting bid

Flower Arrangement 

$20.00 Los Portales Gift Certificate


Hodge Podge Basket item
Hodge Podge Basket
$10

Starting bid

Blanket

Peets Coffee (Organic Pacific Rim Vienna Roast)

2 Small Flower Pots with Seed

Water Bottle

Dish Towel and Pot Holder Set

2026 Calendar

$15.00 Wildflower Energy Certificate

2 Small Craft Sets

$50.00 Hodge Podge Gift Certificate


Candle Set item
Candle Set
$1

Starting bid

2 Candles (Caramel Sugar Cookie & Cinnamon Swirl)

Jefferson’s Free Fried Pickles Coupon 

4 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons

2 Bloomin’ Onions

$35.00 A&T Nail Salon


Candle Set 2 item
Candle Set 2
$1

Starting bid

$20.00 Flowers of Rome

2 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons

2 Bloomin’ Onion Coupons

Jefferson’s Fried Pickle Coupon

Jesus Tile Craft

2 Candles (Salted Caramel Latte and Rustic Wood & Rattan)

Wax Warmer 1 item
Wax Warmer 1
$1

Starting bid

Wax Warmer

Coffee Candle Melts

4 Jack’s Ice Cream Coupon

Jefferson’s Fried Pickles Coupon

Outback Free Dessert Coupon

Wooden Jesus Picture


Wax Warmer 2 item
Wax Warmer 2
$1

Starting bid

Wax Warmer 

Coffee Scented Wax

Wooden Jesus Picture

2 Free Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons

Fried Pickles coupon from Jeffersons



Crafty Set item
Crafty Set
$10

Starting bid

$50.00 Oriental Trading Gift Certificate

$50.00 Walmart Gift Card

Angel Craft


GMC Gift Card Set item
GMC Gift Card Set item
GMC Gift Card Set
$5

Starting bid

Hamilton Beach Blender

Farberware 23 Piece Mixing Bowl Prep Set

Sunbeam Handmixer

$25.00 GMC Giftcard

Food Lion Gift Card Set item
Food Lion Gift Card Set item
Food Lion Gift Card Set
$5

Starting bid

Holstein Sandwich Maker

Mainstays Air Fryer

$50 Foodlion Gift Card


Baker's Delight Basket item
Baker's Delight Basket
$5

Starting bid

Sheet Pan

Mixing Bowl Set with Utensils

6 Piece Set Heart Cookie Cutters

5 Piece Set Round Cookie Cutters

2 Aprons 

3 Piece Kitchen Towel Set

Cookie Sprinkles

3 Cookie Mixes (Sugar, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip)

Assortment Refrigerator Magnet


Cake Serving Set item
Cake Serving Set
$5

Starting bid

4 Cloth Napkins

4 Coffee Mugs

Cake Serving Set

2 Free Desserts from Outback Coupons

2 Free Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons


Home Depot Set item
Home Depot Set item
Home Depot Set
$10

Starting bid

2 Anvil Claw Hammers 

Anvil 3-in-1 Staple Gun

Anvil Rubber Mallet

Umbrella

2 Anvil Levels 

3 Rolls Blue Painter’s Tape

8Paint Sticks

5 Gallon Bucket

3 Piece Huskey Putty Knife and Scraper Set

Anvil Adjustable Wrench Set

Reuseable Shopping Bag

$20 Gift Card

Anvil Torpedo Level

3 Piece Trim Paint Kit

Hefty Trashbags 33 gallon

Paint Cup

Men's Set 1 item
Men's Set 1
$1

Starting bid

Free Oil Change Nguyen Auto Repair

Garden Trowel

Arrow Electric Staple/Nail Gun

Weber Smash Burger Set


Men's Set 2 item
Men's Set 2 item
Men's Set 2
$1

Starting bid

Drakkar Cologne

Kobalt 4 Pack Ratchet Tie Down

Old Spice Cologne Set 

Free Tire Rotation from Captain Tire


Men's Set 3 item
Men's Set 3 item
Men's Set 3
$1

Starting bid

Free Oil Change Nguyen Auto Repair

Neck Massager

Old Spice Fiji Gift Set

Date Night Set item
Date Night Set item
Date Night Set
$10

Starting bid

Wall Art

2 Free Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons

2 GTC Movie Passes

Texas Roadhouse Dinner for 2 gift certificiate  

$50.00 Gift Certificate from West End Florist


Great Wolf Lodge Georgia item
Great Wolf Lodge Georgia
$10

Starting bid

4 Waterpark Passes to The Great Wolf Lodge Georgia

Lava Island Alpharetta item
Lava Island Alpharetta
$5

Starting bid

4 All day passes to Lava Island in Alpharetta

CERT Basket 1 item
CERT Basket 1
$1

Starting bid

CERT Cap

CERT Hat

CERT Large T-Shirt

8 Pack Flashlights

LED Bracelets

$25.00 Marco’s Gift Card

Information Pamphlets

CERT Basket 2 item
CERT Basket 2
$1

Starting bid

CERT Cap

CERT Hat

CERT Large T-Shirt

8 Pack Flashlight

LED Bracelets

Information Pamphlets

$25.00 Marco’s Gift Card


Tricycle item
Tricycle item
Tricycle item
Tricycle
$10

Starting bid

Adult Cargo Tricycle with 26' Wheels

Air Purifier & Fan item
Air Purifier & Fan item
Air Purifier & Fan
$1

Starting bid

Motor Backpack item
Motor Backpack
$1

Starting bid

Rug item
Rug
$1

Starting bid

Mainstays 4ft 6in x 6ft Area Rug


Nintendo Wii (used) item
Nintendo Wii (used) item
Nintendo Wii (used)
$1

Starting bid

Used Wii with controller (donated unsure if works)

Buckee's Basket item
Buckee's Basket
$1

Starting bid

$35.00 Dippity Do Da Dogs

Buckee Plush

Assorted Candy - Reese's Pieces

4 Free Jack’s Ice Cream Coupons

Free Jefferson’s Fried Pickles Coupon

Dirty Hot Chocolate Candle (Winslett Pharmacy)

Birds from Busy B's item
Birds from Busy B's
$1

Starting bid

Merry Maids Gift Certificate item
Merry Maids Gift Certificate item
Merry Maids Gift Certificate item
Merry Maids Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

1 hour cleaning from Merry Maids.

Elite Island Resorts 1 item
Elite Island Resorts 1 item
Elite Island Resorts 1 item
Elite Island Resorts 1
$1

Starting bid

Pineapple Beach Club Antigua (Adults Only)

Enjoy 10 Nights of Oceanview Accommodations!

The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.

This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Value up to $3,150

Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026

https://elitecertificates.com/faq/

Elite Island Resorts 2 item
Elite Island Resorts 2 item
Elite Island Resorts 2 item
Elite Island Resorts 2
$1

Starting bid

 Los Establos Boutique Resort (Adult/Family 12+)

Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxurious Scenic Accommodations!

The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night.

This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Value up to $4,350

Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026

https://elitecertificates.com/faq/


Elite Island Resorts 3 item
Elite Island Resorts 3 item
Elite Island Resorts 3 item
Elite Island Resorts 3
$1

Starting bid

The Verandah Antigua (Adult Only)

Enjoy 10 Nights of Resort Waterview Accommodations!

The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night.

This is valid for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Value up to $4,200

Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026

https://elitecertificates.com/faq/

Elite Island Resorts 4 item
Elite Island Resorts 4 item
Elite Island Resorts 4 item
Elite Island Resorts 4
$1

Starting bid

Hammock Cove Antigua (Adults Only)

Enjoy 10 Nights of Luxury Waterview Villa Accommodations!

The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.

This is valid for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Value up to $5,700

Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026

https://elitecertificates.com/faq/

Elite Island Resorts 5 item
Elite Island Resorts 5 item
Elite Island Resorts 5 item
Elite Island Resorts 5
$1

Starting bid

Galley Bay Resort and Spa (Adults Only)

Enjoy 10 Nights of Romantic Luxurious Accommodations!

The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of a minimum of $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.

This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Value up to $5,700

Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026

https://elitecertificates.com/faq/

Elite Island Resorts 6 item
Elite Island Resorts 6 item
Elite Island Resorts 6 item
Elite Island Resorts 6
$1

Starting bid

The Club Barbados (Adults Only)

Enjoy 10 Nights of One Bedroom Suite Accommodations!

The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.

This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Value up to $3,225 of a minimum of $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.

This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Value up to $5,700

Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026

https://elitecertificates.com/faq/

Elite Island Resorts 7 item
Elite Island Resorts 7 item
Elite Island Resorts 7 item
Elite Island Resorts 7
$1

Starting bid

St. James’s Club Antigua (Family Friendly)

Enjoy 10 Nights of Premium Accommodations!

The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.

This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Value up to $3,600

Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026

https://elitecertificates.com/faq/

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