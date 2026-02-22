West End Baptist Church's Silent Auction

Pineapple Beach Club Antigua (Adults Only)

Enjoy 10 Nights of Oceanview Accommodations!

The winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.

This is valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Value up to $3,150

Booking Offer Valid till June 30, 2026

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