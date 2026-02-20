West GA SHRM Lunch Meeting

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About this event
LaGrange, GA 30240, USA, The best place to park will be in the parking lot by Number 19 and come across the access bridge over Vernon Street. The event will be in Building 9 (Smith Hall - Bailey Room ground floor right side of the building)
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
If you are a current member, you are not required to pay anything for lunch, it is included in your membership.
Please come and see what SHRM is about for a disounted price of $10.00.
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