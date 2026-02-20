Hosted by

West Georgia SHRM

About this event

West GA SHRM Lunch Meeting

601 Broad St

LaGrange, GA 30240, USA, The best place to park will be in the parking lot by Number 19 and come across the access bridge over Vernon Street. The event will be in Building 9 (Smith Hall - Bailey Room ground floor right side of the building)

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

West Georgia SHRM-Member
Free

If you are a current member, you are not required to pay anything for lunch, it is included in your membership.

LaGrange College students
$10

Please come and see what SHRM is about for a disounted price of $10.00.

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