West Iredell Lions Club

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West Iredell Lions Club

About this shop

West Iredell Lions Club's shop

1003L Corn Broom item
1003L Corn Broom
$15

Lions Club Deluxe Corn Broom (purple)

1007L Warehouse Broom item
1007L Warehouse Broom
$20

Lions Club Warehouse Corn Broom

6400L LG Angle Broom item
6400L LG Angle Broom
$15

Large Angle Broom, flagged bristles

6402 MaxiSoft Plastic Broom item
6402 MaxiSoft Plastic Broom
$15

Maxisoft Plastic Broom

6202 Toy Broom item
6202 Toy Broom
$10

100% Toy Corn Broom

Men's Gold Vest - L item
Men's Gold Vest - L
$46.95

Made of 100% poly-twill in gold color with blue trim. Full length with trimmed pockets on each side as shown. A5 Lions emblem is sewn to left chest. Confirm sizes prior to placement of order

Men's Gold Lions Vest - XL item
Men's Gold Lions Vest - XL
$53.95

Made of 100% poly-twill in gold color with blue trim. Full length with trimmed pockets on each side as shown. A5 Lions emblem is sewn to left chest. Confirm sizes prior to placement of order

5K T-Shirt
$11

5 K T-Shirt Sizes Small to Large

5K T-Shirt XL
$12

5K T-Shirt XL

5K T-Shirt XXL
$13

5K T-Shirt XXL

Shipping
$15

Shipping and Handling

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