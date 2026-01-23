West Iredell Lions Club's shop

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Lions Club Deluxe Corn Broom (purple)
Lions Club Warehouse Corn Broom
Large Angle Broom, flagged bristles
Maxisoft Plastic Broom
100% Toy Corn Broom
Made of 100% poly-twill in gold color with blue trim. Full length with trimmed pockets on each side as shown. A5 Lions emblem is sewn to left chest. Confirm sizes prior to placement of order
Made of 100% poly-twill in gold color with blue trim. Full length with trimmed pockets on each side as shown. A5 Lions emblem is sewn to left chest. Confirm sizes prior to placement of order
5 K T-Shirt Sizes Small to Large
5K T-Shirt XL
5K T-Shirt XXL
Shipping and Handling
$
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