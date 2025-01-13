West Linn Library Foundation's - Timothy Egan Author Lecture at Arlene Schnitzer Jan. 16 @ 7:30 PM
Two Patron Tickets to Author Timothy Egan @ PDX
$25
Please join our FLASH raffle for the West Linn Library Foundation for two Patron, premium tickets to see Timothy Egan in discussion for the Portland Arts & Lectures on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. These tickets include a reception with the author following the event
