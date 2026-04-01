West Mecklenburg High School Band Alumni Association

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West Mecklenburg High School Band Alumni Association

About the memberships

West Mecklenburg High School Band Alumni Association's Memberships

Student - Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: June 30

Student Membership is designed for current students and recent graduates who want to stay connected and involved. This option offers a lower-cost way to engage, support the band program, and begin building your role as a Legacy Builder

Available until Jun 30
Legacy Launch Rate
$35

Renews yearly on: June 30

The Legacy Launch Rate is a limited-time opportunity to join the Alumni Association at a reduced rate. This option recognizes early supporters who are helping establish and grow the foundation of the organization.

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