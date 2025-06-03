West Michigan Dance Festival 2025

Hosted by
Entry to Choreography Concert featuring professional artists at the Knickerbocker Theater on Saturday, August 9th.
Entry to Choreography Concert along with reserved seating, WMDF sticker, and thank you postcard.
All 8 masterclasses, one ticket to the Community Showcase on Friday, August 8th, and one ticket to the Choreography Concert on Saturday, August 9th.
4 masterclasses on Saturday August 9th.
4 masterclasses on Sunday August 10th, plus entry to our free Community Improvisation to end the festival.
Single masterclass to be used at the class you select.
Two 45 minute masterclasses with local artists Kendra DeFazio and Lachan Niedbala, backstage tour, and VIP seating/ticket for Choreography Concert. Open to students ages 12-16.
Saturday August 9
1:00PM - Dancers Arrive at Turning Pointe School of Dance
1:15-2:45PM - Master Dance Classes
-BREAK-
6:15PM - Knickerbocker Theater Backstage Tour!
7:00PM - Choreography Concert
Preorder your WMDF t-shirt by July 15th to have it ready for you at the festival.
Entry to Community Dance Showcase on Friday August 8th at the Holland Civic Center. Children 12 and under do not require a ticket.
