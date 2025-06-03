West Michigan Dance Festival

West Michigan Dance Festival

West Michigan Dance Festival 2025

437 136th Ave

Holland, MI 49424, USA

Choreography Concert Ticket
$20

Entry to Choreography Concert featuring professional artists at the Knickerbocker Theater on Saturday, August 9th.

VIP Choreography Concert Ticket
$40

Entry to Choreography Concert along with reserved seating, WMDF sticker, and thank you postcard.

Full Weekend Pass
$210

All 8 masterclasses, one ticket to the Community Showcase on Friday, August 8th, and one ticket to the Choreography Concert on Saturday, August 9th.

Saturday Full Day Pass
$100

4 masterclasses on Saturday August 9th.

Sunday Full Day Pass
$100

4 masterclasses on Sunday August 10th, plus entry to our free Community Improvisation to end the festival.

One Drop-In
$30

Single masterclass to be used at the class you select.

One Drop-In (Student)
$25

Single masterclass to be used at the class you select.

ELEVATE Teen Dance Package
$50

Two 45 minute masterclasses with local artists Kendra DeFazio and Lachan Niedbala, backstage tour, and VIP seating/ticket for Choreography Concert. Open to students ages 12-16.


Saturday August 9

1:00PM - Dancers Arrive at Turning Pointe School of Dance

1:15-2:45PM - Master Dance Classes

-BREAK-

6:15PM - Knickerbocker Theater Backstage Tour!

7:00PM - Choreography Concert

WMDF 2025 T-shirt
$20

Preorder your WMDF t-shirt by July 15th to have it ready for you at the festival.

Community Showcase Ticket
$10

Entry to Community Dance Showcase on Friday August 8th at the Holland Civic Center. Children 12 and under do not require a ticket.

