West Michigan Dance Festival 2026

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Entry to Choreography Showcase featuring professional artists at Ambrosia Theater in Grand Rapids at 6:30PM.
Entry to Dancing Conversations at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater Dance Studio. Seating is informal on the studio floor. Chairs are available for accessibility.
Entry to the Main Stage Concert at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater on Sat. Aug 8 at 7:00PM.
(If you are in need of a financial assistance for your ticket, please email us at [email protected].)
All 8 masterclasses, one ticket to the Choreography Showcase on Friday, August 7th, and one ticket to the Main Stage Concert on Saturday, August 8th. ($255 Value)
4 masterclasses on Saturday August 8th at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater and 1 ticket to the Main Stage Concert at 7:00PM. ($145 Value)
4 masterclasses on Sunday August 9th at a Grand Rapids dance Studio location. ($120 value)
Single masterclass to be used at the class you select.
Single masterclass to be used at the class you select.
Get a glimpse into the professional dance community in West Michigan through ELEVATE!
ELEVATE Youth Dance Package includes a masterclass with local dance company directors Kendra DeFazio and Lachan Niedbala, an experience of a tech rehearsal, and a ticket for the Main Stage dance concert! All events to take place at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater.
9:00AM Registration
9:30-10:45 Modern/Contemporary with Kendra Defazio, Lachan Niedbala
11:00-11:30 Watch Tech of Choreography
11:30-12:00 Community Conversation with Kendra Defazio
7:00PM Main Stage Dance Concert
$
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