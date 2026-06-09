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West Michigan Dance Festival

Hosted by

West Michigan Dance Festival

West Michigan Dance Festival 2026

30 Division Ave N

Grand Rapids, MI 49503, USA

Choreography Showcase Fri. Aug 7 - 6:30PM
$20

Entry to Choreography Showcase featuring professional artists at Ambrosia Theater in Grand Rapids at 6:30PM.

Dancing Conversations - Sat. Aug 8 - 3:45PM
Free

Entry to Dancing Conversations at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater Dance Studio. Seating is informal on the studio floor. Chairs are available for accessibility.

Main Stage Concert Ticket - Sat. Aug 8 - 7:00PM
$25

Entry to the Main Stage Concert at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater on Sat. Aug 8 at 7:00PM.

(If you are in need of a financial assistance for your ticket, please email us at [email protected].)

Full Festival Weekend Pass
$210

All 8 masterclasses, one ticket to the Choreography Showcase on Friday, August 7th, and one ticket to the Main Stage Concert on Saturday, August 8th. ($255 Value)

Saturday Aug 8 - Full Day Pass
$110

4 masterclasses on Saturday August 8th at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater and 1 ticket to the Main Stage Concert at 7:00PM. ($145 Value)


Sunday Aug 9 - Full Day Pass
$100

4 masterclasses on Sunday August 9th at a Grand Rapids dance Studio location. ($120 value)

One Masterclass Drop-In
$30

Single masterclass to be used at the class you select.

One Masterclass Drop-In (Student)
$25

Single masterclass to be used at the class you select.

ELEVATE Teen Dance Experience
$50

Get a glimpse into the professional dance community in West Michigan through ELEVATE!

ELEVATE Youth Dance Package includes a masterclass with local dance company directors Kendra DeFazio and Lachan Niedbala, an experience of a tech rehearsal, and a ticket for the Main Stage dance concert! All events to take place at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater.​​


​9:00AM Registration

9:30-10:45 Modern/Contemporary with Kendra Defazio, Lachan Niedbala

11:00-11:30 Watch Tech of Choreography

11:30-12:00 Community Conversation with Kendra Defazio

7:00PM Main Stage Dance Concert



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