2026 West Orange Chess Club Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
For non-student adults less than 50 years of age, not residing in West Orange.
Valid until April 7, 2027
For residents of West Orange only.
Valid until April 7, 2027
For students less than 18 years old, or those enrolled in college (student ID may be requested).
Valid until April 7, 2027
For those age 50 and above.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Allows WOCC to import membership information to Zeffy 2026 WOCC Membership list for those who did not become paid members through Zeffy.
Please do not choose this option unless you are able to pay your membership fee in cash at the WOCC.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!