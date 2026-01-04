West Orange Chess Club

Offered by

West Orange Chess Club

About the memberships

2026 West Orange Chess Club Membership

Annual Regular Membership
$12

Valid until April 7, 2027

For non-student adults less than 50 years of age, not residing in West Orange.

Annual Resident Membership
$6

Valid until April 7, 2027

For residents of West Orange only.

Annual Junior/Student Membership
$6

Valid until April 7, 2027

For students less than 18 years old, or those enrolled in college (student ID may be requested).

Annual Senior Membership
$6

Valid until April 7, 2027

For those age 50 and above.

WOCC USE ONLY
Free

Valid until April 7, 2027

Allows WOCC to import membership information to Zeffy 2026 WOCC Membership list for those who did not become paid members through Zeffy.


Please do not choose this option unless you are able to pay your membership fee in cash at the WOCC.

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