West Orange Wildcats Pop Warner

West Orange Wildcats Pop Warner

WEST ORANGE WILDCATS FILL MY BOW

VIRTUAL CAMPAIGN

SPIRIT CHAMPION
$50

You’re the MVP! This powers our full-out routines and competition prep.

STUNT STACK
$40

Lift us up—literally! Your donation helps us build strong, safe stunts.

POM POM PARTNER
$30

Big cheers for you! Your support helps us secure safe space to train and shine.

CHANT CHECKER
$25

Loud and proud! You’re helping us perfect our cheers and chants.

TUMBLE SURGE
$20

Flips, kicks, and fierce moves—momentum is unstoppable.

WARM UP WIGGLE
$10

Just getting started! Your support helps us stretch into greatness.

