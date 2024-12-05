West Point Parents Club of Long Island and New York City's Silent Auction

Congratulations on winning two roundtrip, economy class, standby tickets to Dublin, Ireland
from New York (JFK or Newark)! Your tickets are valid for travel through December 15, 2025.
As these are standby, I would suggest that you not travel during holidays and peak travel
seasons, including the months of June, July, August 2023.
All seats subject to availability and capacity controls.
The tickets are non-transferable and have no cash redemption value.
Both tickets must be used together on the same flights and dates.
Tickets are valid for roundtrip, economy class on Aer Lingus from JFK or EWR to Dublin.
Not valid for bookings on partner airlines, code share flights, or frequent flyer
points/mileage.
Government taxes/security/airport fees are not included and must be paid for by the
winner.
These are my personal standby tickets and I will be happy to work with you to ensure a safe and
happy journey! Once you have an idea on when you would like to travel, please contact me at
[email protected]
with the subject “Service Academy Prizewinner” and the
following information:
Names of passengers as they appear on passports
Dates of birth
Genders
Dates of travel
Telephone number
I will reach out to you with guidance on your selected dates, the process for flying standby, and
the facilitation of payment for taxes and fees.
Thank you for your support of our service academies and congratulations on winning this prize!
