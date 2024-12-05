eventClosed

West Point Parents Club of Long Island and New York City's Silent Auction

214 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Sunset Sail in Newport, RI item
Sunset Sail in Newport, RI
$200

Enjoy 3 hours of sailing in Newport, RI anytime during the 2025 Season.
2 Night Stay Southampton, NY item
2 Night Stay Southampton, NY
$200

Fore more information and open dates: https://www.airbnb.com/slink/BkIQOMiI
Tiffany Love Charm Bracelet Stirling item
Tiffany Love Charm Bracelet Stirling
$150

Tiffany LOVE charm bracelet in sterling, 7.25” long. Retail $375
Tiffany Infinity Aviator Sunglasses item
Tiffany Infinity Aviator Sunglasses
$200

Retail $395
Tiffany 1837 Circles Pendant in sterling, 18” item
Tiffany 1837 Circles Pendant in sterling, 18”
$150

Tiffany 1837 Circles Pendant in sterling, 18” Retail $350
Return to Tiffany Small Zip wallet in hibiscus leather item
Return to Tiffany Small Zip wallet in hibiscus leather
$200

Return to Tiffany Small Zip wallet in hibiscus leather, 4.5 x 5”. Retail $425.
Hand Crafted Wooden American Flag item
Hand Crafted Wooden American Flag
$100

19.5"X36"
Two Roundtrip Economy Tickets to Dublin, Ireland item
Two Roundtrip Economy Tickets to Dublin, Ireland
$400

Congratulations on winning two roundtrip, economy class, standby tickets to Dublin, Ireland from New York (JFK or Newark)! Your tickets are valid for travel through December 15, 2025.   As these are standby, I would suggest that you not travel during holidays and peak travel seasons, including the months of June, July, August 2023.  All seats subject to availability and capacity controls.   The tickets are non-transferable and have no cash redemption value.  Both tickets must be used together on the same flights and dates.  Tickets are valid for roundtrip, economy class on Aer Lingus from JFK or EWR to Dublin.  Not valid for bookings on partner airlines, code share flights, or frequent flyer points/mileage.   Government taxes/security/airport fees are not included and must be paid for by the winner.  These are my personal standby tickets and I will be happy to work with you to ensure a safe and happy journey! Once you have an idea on when you would like to travel, please contact me at [email protected] with the subject “Service Academy Prizewinner” and the following information:  Names of passengers as they appear on passports  Dates of birth  Genders  Dates of travel  Telephone number I will reach out to you with guidance on your selected dates, the process for flying standby, and the facilitation of payment for taxes and fees. Thank you for your support of our service academies and congratulations on winning this prize!
4 Tickets New York Islanders - Dime Club item
4 Tickets New York Islanders - Dime Club
$200

March 26, 2025 7:30 PM Food Included
4 Suite Tickets New York Yankees item
4 Suite Tickets New York Yankees
$300

4 New York Yankees Tickets to a non-premium game during the 2025 Season. Delta Sky 360 Suite and Field MVP Seating. Retail $340 per ticket

