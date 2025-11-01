West Point Parents Club of Long Island's Silent Auction 2025

Score big for your unit’s morale with 4 premium New York Islanders Dime Club tickets for the March 30, 2026 game—center ice action at its finest! 🎟️🇺🇸 The Dime Club offers exclusive seating just above the ice with upgraded comfort and access, plus all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the game experience.





Perfect for unit celebrations, fundraisers, or family outings, this package is a standout auction item that brings real excitement and camaraderie to any bidder.





What You’re Bidding On:





🏒 4 Dime Club tickets to see the New York Islanders live at UBS Arena on March 30, 2026

🍔 All-inclusive game-day food + non-alcoholic drinks in the Dime Club lounge

🥅 Great center-ice views and VIP feel

RETAIL VALUE: $600









Four seats. One night. Full throttle fandom.

Bid strong—these are prime game tickets that always draw attention!





Donation made by the NY Islanders



