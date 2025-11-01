West Point Parents Club of Long Island's Silent Auction 2025

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Starting bid
Score big for your unit’s morale with 4 premium New York Islanders Dime Club tickets for the March 30, 2026 game—center ice action at its finest! 🎟️🇺🇸 The Dime Club offers exclusive seating just above the ice with upgraded comfort and access, plus all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the game experience.
Perfect for unit celebrations, fundraisers, or family outings, this package is a standout auction item that brings real excitement and camaraderie to any bidder.
What You’re Bidding On:
Four seats. One night. Full throttle fandom.
Bid strong—these are prime game tickets that always draw attention!
Donation made by the NY Islanders
Starting bid
🎖️ Attention Brunch Recruits! 🎖️
Report for duty at the legendary Thayer Hotel at West Point for Operation: Brunch Victory — brunch for FOUR included!
RETAIL VALUE: $208
Enjoy the famous Sunday Champagne Brunch with Hudson River views, an omelet station ready for inspection, desserts worthy of a medal, and bubbly flowing like a well-supplied mess hall. No KP duty required — just show up hungry and leave victorious. Remember- Cadets in uniform eat at half price!
Donation made by the Thayer Hotel
Bid high. Eat well. Dismissed. 🥂🍳
Starting bid
🎖️ Attention Brunch Recruits! 🎖️
Report for duty at the legendary Thayer Hotel at West Point for Operation: Brunch Victory — brunch for Four included!
RETAIL VALUE: $208
Enjoy the famous Sunday Champagne Brunch with Hudson River views, an omelet station ready for inspection, desserts worthy of a medal, and bubbly flowing like a well-supplied mess hall. No KP duty required — just show up hungry and leave victorious. Remember - Cadets in uniform eat at half price!
Donation made by the Thayer Hotel.
Bid high. Eat well. Dismissed. 🥂🍳
Starting bid
NEW G Force Arms (GF2P1220) 12 Gauge pump action shotgun.
Winning bidder must be a NYS resident, at least 18 years of age, and pass a background check (additional cost of $12)
Retail Value: $180
Must pick up directly from
Hunter Essentials, 900 Willis Avenue, Albertson, NY 11507
Donation Made by Hunter Essentials - Albertson NY
Starting bid
Return to Tiffany Black Leather tote. Inspired by one of the House’s most distinctive designs, the heart-shaped Return to Tiffany® handbags are crafted in supple leather. Add a playful touch to every day with the generously sized medium tote embossed with the signature heart motif. It’s designed with a detachable woven strap and an interior, removable leather pouch to keep your essentials close.
Starting bid
Set of 4 limited edition. Small glasses. Big statement. These Tiffany & Co. ampersand crystal shot glasses bring precision, class, and authority to any toast—perfect for celebrating victories, milestones, and missions accomplished.
Ideal for unit celebrations, promotions, retirements, or command gifts, they add a touch of high-end tradition to the Army’s time-honored custom of raising a glass together.
Crafted by Tiffany & Co., this is a sharp, standout auction item that always draws attention.
Clear crystal. Strong tradition. No weak toasts.
Starting bid
Honor service that never ends. This Tiffany infinity cuff bracelet symbolizes strength, commitment, and an unbreakable bond—worthy of a formal uniform or an evening off duty.
Perfect for promotion milestones, retirements, homecomings, or honoring a military spouse, this bracelet delivers high-end prestige with lasting meaning.
Crafted by Tiffany & Co., it’s a standout auction item that commands attention.
Starting bid
Tiffany T is an expression of love’s endless potential. Inspired by an archival bracelet from 1975, T is an homage to the House’s iconic motif and the spirit of New York, which founder Charles Lewis Tiffany regarded as the place of promise and possibilities.
Starting bid
Score a win without leaving CONUS. This auction item includes 4 tickets to see the New York Yankees, a classic American powerhouse—perfect for a well-earned day off or family morale boost.
Details:
• ⚾ 4 Yankees tickets
• 💲 Valued at $320 per ticket
Ideal for unit raffles, command events, or morale fundraisers, these tickets always draw strong bids.
Donation made by the NY Yankees
Four seats. One objective. Victory guaranteed.
Starting bid
Stand at ease and enjoy the finer side of victory. This Army-inspired Napa Valley wine basket features four bottles from wine country’s finest, assembled with the same balance and precision as a well-planned operation.
In This Formation:
• 🍷 Red Blend – bold and adaptable
• 🍷 Pinot Grigio – crisp and mission-flexible
• 🍷 Chardonnay – smooth and dependable
• 🍷 Cabernet Sauvignon – strong, structured, and commanding
RETAIL VALUE: $80
Perfect for command receptions, promotions, retirements, or unit fundraisers, this basket is a proven crowd-pleaser and a top-tier auction item.
Donation made by The Wine Guy - Smithtown NY
Four bottles. One objective. Total victory.
Bid with confidence—this one earns a salute. 🍷🎖️
Starting bid
Four Bottles. One Mission: Exceptional Taste.
Attention! This mission-ready whisky gift basket is built for those who appreciate precision, strength, and well-earned downtime. Featuring four premium bottles of whisky, this set delivers a full-spectrum tasting experience—from smooth and refined to bold and battle-tested.
Perfect for veterans, active-duty heroes, or any supporter of the armed forces, this basket is ideal for promotion celebrations, retirement salutes, unit fundraisers, or victory toasts after a mission well done.
What’s Inside
Starting bid
For Soldiers standing duty or choosing to stay alcohol-free—this basket still delivers comfort and class. Centered on a non-alcoholic whisky, it’s paired with two handmade Portuguese mugs, natural honey, and English black tea—simple, steady, and dependable.
Perfect for duty days, wellness-focused units, promotions, retirements, or family-friendly events, this is a thoughtful auction item that honors the mission without breaking standards.
No alcohol. No shortcuts. All Army values.
Starting bid
HORSE SOLDIER Bourbon honors the men and their actions that inspired the movie 12 STRONG.
This LIMTED EDITION Horse Soldier Bourbon bottle is signed by the real-life Green Berets, the original "Horse Soldiers," who were the first Americans into Afghanistan after 9/11:
MSG Scott Neil
LTC Mark Nutsch
CW4 Bob Pennington
This signed bottle made from World Trade Center steel molds, additionally offer a piece of American history with their award-winning bourbon.
What's in the Set?
Donation made by American Freedom Distillery
Starting bid
If you have not found any items that you like to bid on, you can still support the club by making a contribution to our upcoming Boodle Box‘s for Cadets in 2026
Starting bid
If you have not found any items that you like to bid on, you can still support the club by making a contribution to our upcoming Boodle Box‘s for Cadets in 2026
Starting bid
If you have not found any items that you like to bid on, you can still support the club by making a contribution to our upcoming Boodle Box‘s for Cadets in 2026
Starting bid
If you have not found any items that you like to bid on, you can still support the club by making a contribution to our upcoming Boodle Box‘s for Cadets in 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!