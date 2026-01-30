West Point Parents Club Of North Carolina Membership Form

No expiration
Lifetime membership for a household of up to two (2) parents or legal guardians, or grandparents of one (1) incoming/current Cadet of the United States Military Academy at West Point.
No expiration
$100 Per Additional Cadet; Lifetime membership for a household of up to two (2) parents or legal guardians, or grandparents of one (1) incoming/current Cadet of the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Valid until March 18, 2027
One year membership for a household of up to two (2) parents or legal guardians, or grandparents of one (1) incoming/current Cadet of the United States Military Academy Prep School (USMAPS) at West Point. USMAPS Associate Membership expires once a USMAPS Cadet completes education and training at USMAPS.
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