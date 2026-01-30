West Point Parents Club Of North Carolina

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West Point Parents Club Of North Carolina

West Point Parents Club Of North Carolina Membership Form

USMA Regular Membership (1 Cadet)
$225

No expiration

Lifetime membership for a household of up to two (2) parents or legal guardians, or grandparents of one (1) incoming/current Cadet of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

USMA Plus (Families with more than one cadet)
$100

No expiration

$100 Per Additional Cadet; Lifetime membership for a household of up to two (2) parents or legal guardians, or grandparents of one (1) incoming/current Cadet of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

USMAPS Associate Membership
$50

Valid until March 18, 2027

One year membership for a household of up to two (2) parents or legal guardians, or grandparents of one (1) incoming/current Cadet of the United States Military Academy Prep School (USMAPS) at West Point. USMAPS Associate Membership expires once a USMAPS Cadet completes education and training at USMAPS.

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