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West Point Jr Black Knights Youth Hockey

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West Point JBK Ryan Barnard Memorial Golf Outing 2025 Silent Auction

Turks and Caicos 3-Night Stay at Villas Grace Bay Club item
Turks and Caicos 3-Night Stay at Villas Grace Bay Club item
Turks and Caicos 3-Night Stay at Villas Grace Bay Club item
Turks and Caicos 3-Night Stay at Villas Grace Bay Club
$500

Starting bid

$8K+ Value

HOLIDAY BLACKOUT DATES

Villas Grace Bay Three Bedroom Suite

Very large three bedroom suites located in The Villas Suites section for all ages. Each suite features a master bedroom and second bedroom both with one king bed, a garden view third bedroom with two full beds, three and a half bathrooms, living room, dining room, full kitchen, large terrace plus free wireless Internet access. American breakfast in the restaurant is included.

Signed Breece Hall Mini-Helmet item
Signed Breece Hall Mini-Helmet item
Signed Breece Hall Mini-Helmet
$50

Starting bid

33"x45" Framed Slapshot Poster Signed by the Hanson Brothers item
33"x45" Framed Slapshot Poster Signed by the Hanson Brothers item
33"x45" Framed Slapshot Poster Signed by the Hanson Brothers item
33"x45" Framed Slapshot Poster Signed by the Hanson Brothers
$150

Starting bid

Signed Bobby Hull Jersey item
Signed Bobby Hull Jersey item
Signed Bobby Hull Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Signed Kris Letang Jersey item
Signed Kris Letang Jersey item
Signed Kris Letang Jersey
$75

Starting bid

Signed Game Used Igor Shesterkin Stick item
Signed Game Used Igor Shesterkin Stick item
Signed Game Used Igor Shesterkin Stick item
Signed Game Used Igor Shesterkin Stick
$125

Starting bid

Signed Game Used Vincent Trochek Stick item
Signed Game Used Vincent Trochek Stick item
Signed Game Used Vincent Trochek Stick
$100

Starting bid

Signed Game Used Matt Rempe Helmet item
Signed Game Used Matt Rempe Helmet item
Signed Game Used Matt Rempe Helmet item
Signed Game Used Matt Rempe Helmet
$125

Starting bid

Blank Islanders Jersey Signed by Sam Bolduc item
Blank Islanders Jersey Signed by Sam Bolduc item
Blank Islanders Jersey Signed by Sam Bolduc item
Blank Islanders Jersey Signed by Sam Bolduc
$25

Starting bid

Signed JT Miller Official Game Puck item
Signed JT Miller Official Game Puck
$25

Starting bid

Ryan McDonagh Signed Wooden NYR Stick item
Ryan McDonagh Signed Wooden NYR Stick item
Ryan McDonagh Signed Wooden NYR Stick
$50

Starting bid

Adam Graves Signed Wooden NYR Stick item
Adam Graves Signed Wooden NYR Stick item
Adam Graves Signed Wooden NYR Stick
$50

Starting bid

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