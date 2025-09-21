West Point JBK Ryan Barnard Memorial Golf Outing 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
$8K+ Value
HOLIDAY BLACKOUT DATES
Very large three bedroom suites located in The Villas Suites section for all ages. Each suite features a master bedroom and second bedroom both with one king bed, a garden view third bedroom with two full beds, three and a half bathrooms, living room, dining room, full kitchen, large terrace plus free wireless Internet access. American breakfast in the restaurant is included.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!