WRLL - GRAND SLAM GIVEAWAY

Embark on a journey of choice with our Golden Ticket, offering FOUR enticing destination options that promise unforgettable experiences.
-PARADISE IN CABO
-TUSCANY RETREAT
-SEDONA GETAWAY
-BOURBON BLISS IN KENTUCKY
From the authentic paradise of Cabo to the awe-inspiring red rock formations of Sedona, each locale promises a unique and unforgettable experience. Venture through the picturesque vineyards of Tuscany, savoring the rich flavors of Italian cuisine, or immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Kentucky, where the smooth notes of bourbon echo the region’s storied past.
The steaks are high in this raffle. so grab your ticket, support WRLL and win Half a Cow.
What would you do with $1,000 to spend at your favorite stores. You could buy a new outfit, new shoes. You can go to dinner or maybe a night out on the town. You might even be able to do all of that if you're a thrifty spender. But first you have to buy a ticket to be a winner!!!
