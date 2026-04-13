West School Gala ~ Silent Auction Baskets

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Bring the fun of a perfect beach day wherever you go with this all-in-one Beach Day Essentials bundle (approx. value $800+)
Packed with everything you need for sun, sand, and nonstop entertainment, this basket has you covered from setup to sunset. Haul it all with the sturdy black beach wagon and settle in with towels, a cozy beach blanket, umbrella, cooler, and two kids’ beach chairs. Stay organized with a brown & teal beach bag and two dry/wet bags, plus keep things sand-free with a handy sand remover.
When it’s time to play, choose your game—Kan Jam, Spikeball, cornhole, volleyball, kites, a Nerf ball, and sand toys for endless family fun. Add in a portable speaker for your favorite beach tunes and sunscreen to keep everyone protected, and you’ve got the ultimate day by the shore, ready to roll!
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Create your own backyard oasis with this Garden Glow-Up bundle! (approx. value $750+)
Start with a $250 ACE Hardware gift card, then dig in with a garden tool set, gardening gloves, apron, garden scissors, watering can, small metal watering can set, glass plant mister, and a waterproof kneeling pad. Add style with a 3D “Welcome to Our Garden” wood sign, fluted ceramic round planter, hanging flower pots, canvas tote bag, and a garden enthusiast hat.
Grow and nurture with Sereniseed organic herb seeds, an indoor herb planter set, Kaytee wild bird seed blend, and two solar bird feeders. There’s even a kids’ STEM gardening tool kit to get little helpers involved!
When the work is done, enjoy your space with a wooden beach lantern, outdoor string lights, solar pathway lights, and garden lights for the perfect glow—plus everything you need to relax and enjoy your blooming retreat. 🌿✨
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Get the party started with this ultimate Block Party Bash bundle—everything you need to host an unforgettable neighborhood hangout! (approx. value $800+)
Set the scene with a pop-up tent, folding table, and chairs, then keep the fun going with games like ladder toss and Kan Jam, plus a karaoke machine and wireless speaker for nonstop entertainment.
Cool off with an inflatable cooler, inflatable pool, and Fla-Vor-Ice treats, while kids stay busy with helicopter shooting toys, a bubble machine with solution, sidewalk chalk, Bunch-o-Balloons, and glow-in-the-dark fun like tattoos, glow sticks, accessories, and light-up sunglasses.
Serve it all up with ease using serving tins, sternos, serving spoons, trays, disposable cups, paper plates, and plastic cutlery—everything you need for a fun, easy, and crowd-pleasing party! 🎉
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Get ready to embrace the chill—this Snow Day bundle is packed with everything you need to make the most of winter’s best moments! (approx. value $450+)
Whether you're racing down the hill on a snow sled or snow tube, building the ultimate fort with a snowball and snow brick maker, or clearing the way with your own snow shovel, this bundle has you covered for outdoor fun.
Warm up after a day in the snow with hot chocolate, s’mores kits, and cozy blankets, while rechargeable and disposable hand warmers keep everyone toasty from start to finish. Winter hats and a car windshield scraper make sure you’re ready for whatever the forecast brings.
And to take your winter adventures up a notch, enjoy a $75 Burton gift card—perfect for gearing up with stylish, high-quality snow apparel and accessories.
From frosty adventures to fireside treats, this bundle is your ticket to turning any snow day into a memory-making kind of day—pure winter magic, the bee’s knees! ❄️
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Everything you need to own the sidelines with this ultimate Sideline MVP bundle! (approx. value $900+)
Fuel up between plays with gift cards to Marvel ($50), Salty’s ($100), Sorrento’s ($200), LB Sandwich Shop ($50), Dick’s ($150), and Boardwalk Bagel ($100).
Stay game-day ready with sideline essentials like a Stanley 2-gallon water jug, Yeti Rambler mug, snack container, blanket, portable charger, and disposable car floor mats. Keep comfortable through every quarter with a neck fan, electric hand warmer, bug relief patches, and a car tailgate mesh screen.
Bring the energy with a cowbell, keep the action going with an electric ball pump, and stay prepared with bandages and handy extras like a footwear clip—everything you need to cheer, snack, and stay all-star ready from kickoff to final whistle!
Starting bid
Host the perfect gathering with this charming Brunch Party bundle—everything you need for a cozy, crowd-pleasing spread! (approx. value $500+)
Whip up brunch favorites with a waffle maker, pancake pan, and gourmet mixes, then top it all off with maple syrup, jams, and honey served in a beautiful honey pot.
Set the scene with a flower vase, two elegant carafes, and clear ice buckets to keep drinks flowing—plus bubbly and wine for a celebratory touch. A fondue set adds a fun twist for sharing, while a $50 Long Island Bagel Café gift card brings in everyone’s favorite bagels to complete the spread.
And that’s not all—stock your bar with a $50 Liquor & Wine Warehouse gift card, pick up fresh brunch essentials with a $25 Stew Leonard’s gift card, and enjoy a sweet finish with a delicious cookie platter from Country Boy Bakery.
Cheers to brunch done right! 🥂
Starting bid
Pack your bags—it’s time to hit the town and make some memories! This “Let’s Jazz It Up” bundle is all about family fun, local adventures, and a little taste of the high life. (approx. value $1,300+)
Start with a 2-night Long Beach Airbnb stay —perfect for your own mini getaway or a cozy home base for visiting family in town. Head into the city for a night out with a $200 gift card to The Dawson in NYC, then take in the sights with a Statue of Liberty boat tour for 5.
Keep the good times rolling with a $100 Uber/Uber Eats gift card to get you where you need to go, and a Yeti Camino cooler—perfect for beach days, park picnics, and sideline hangs. Don’t forget to treat the crew with a $30 Cold Stone gift card for a sweet stop along the way.
Back at home or on the go, this bundle is packed with fun for everyone—cozy up with a Life is Good outdoor blanket, pop open two bottles of Bedell wine, and dive into game night with favorites like Candy Land, NFL Showdown, Pancake Pileup, Coin Drop, and Keep It Clean.
Top it all off with a stash of candy to keep spirits high—because every great adventure needs a little sweetness. From city lights to beach nights, this bundle is your ticket to going places, doing things, and making memories together—now that’s the bee’s knees! ✨
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