West School Gala ~ Silent Auction Baskets

Bring the fun of a perfect beach day wherever you go with this all-in-one Beach Day Essentials bundle (approx. value $800+)





Packed with everything you need for sun, sand, and nonstop entertainment, this basket has you covered from setup to sunset. Haul it all with the sturdy black beach wagon and settle in with towels, a cozy beach blanket, umbrella, cooler, and two kids’ beach chairs. Stay organized with a brown & teal beach bag and two dry/wet bags, plus keep things sand-free with a handy sand remover.





When it’s time to play, choose your game—Kan Jam, Spikeball, cornhole, volleyball, kites, a Nerf ball, and sand toys for endless family fun. Add in a portable speaker for your favorite beach tunes and sunscreen to keep everyone protected, and you’ve got the ultimate day by the shore, ready to roll!