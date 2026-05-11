West Shore Amateur Hockey Association's Jersey Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Sublimated hooded sweatshirt designed to mimic the WSAHA away jersey.
Personalization available (number on back) for an additional cost.
*To add personalization, add the personalization option to cart, then in the order questions indicate player number you'd like on your item.
Navy Jogger with West Shore Hockey Club on left thigh.
Personalization available (number on right thigh) for an additional cost.
*To add personalization, add the personalization option to cart, then in the order questions indicate player number you'd like on your item.
Performance Tee with West Shore Hockey Club logo on left chest
Personalization available (number on right arm) for an additional cost.
*To add personalization, add the personalization option to cart, then in the order questions indicate player number you'd like on your item.
Performance Shorts with West Shore Hockey Club logo on left thigh
Personalization available (number on right thigh) for an additional cost.
*To add personalization, add the personalization option to cart, then in the order questions indicate player number you'd like on your item.
Add this to your cart to cover the cost of personalization if desired. Provide details at checkout.
Add this to your cart to cover the cost of personalization if desired. Provide details at checkout.
Add this to your cart to cover the cost of personalization if desired. Provide details at checkout.
Add this to your cart to cover the cost of personalization if desired. Provide details at checkout.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!