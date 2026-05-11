West Shore Amateur Hockey Association

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West Shore Amateur Hockey Association

About this shop

West Shore Amateur Hockey Association's Jersey Shop

Home Game Jersey (cream) item
Home Game Jersey (cream)
$90

Home Game Jersey

Size Charts | JOG Sports

Away Game Jersey (Blue) item
Away Game Jersey (Blue)
$90

Away Game Jersey

Size Charts | JOG Sports

Home Game Socks (Cream) item
Home Game Socks (Cream)
$25

Home Game Socks (Cream)

Size Charts | JOG Sports

Away Game Socks (Blue) item
Away Game Socks (Blue)
$25

Away Game Socks

Size Charts | JOG Sports

JOG Practice Socks - Navy (Optional) item
JOG Practice Socks - Navy (Optional)
$20

Navy Practice Socks - Optional

Size Charts | JOG Sports

JOG | Hooded Sweatshirt item
JOG | Hooded Sweatshirt
$55

Sublimated hooded sweatshirt designed to mimic the WSAHA away jersey.

Size Charts | JOG Sports


Personalization available (number on back) for an additional cost.

*To add personalization, add the personalization option to cart, then in the order questions indicate player number you'd like on your item.


JOG | Jogger/Pant item
JOG | Jogger/Pant
$45

Navy Jogger with West Shore Hockey Club on left thigh.

Size Charts | JOG Sports


Personalization available (number on right thigh) for an additional cost.

*To add personalization, add the personalization option to cart, then in the order questions indicate player number you'd like on your item.


JOG | Performance T-shirt item
JOG | Performance T-shirt
$25

Performance Tee with West Shore Hockey Club logo on left chest

Size Charts | JOG Sports


Personalization available (number on right arm) for an additional cost.

*To add personalization, add the personalization option to cart, then in the order questions indicate player number you'd like on your item.


JOG | Performance Short item
JOG | Performance Short
$25

Performance Shorts with West Shore Hockey Club logo on left thigh

Size Charts | JOG Sports


Personalization available (number on right thigh) for an additional cost.

*To add personalization, add the personalization option to cart, then in the order questions indicate player number you'd like on your item.

Personalization | Hooded Sweatshirt
$3.50

Add this to your cart to cover the cost of personalization if desired. Provide details at checkout.

0
Personalization | Jogger/Pant
$3.50

Add this to your cart to cover the cost of personalization if desired. Provide details at checkout.

0
Personalization | Performance Tee
$3.50

Add this to your cart to cover the cost of personalization if desired. Provide details at checkout.

0
Personalization | Performance Short
$3.50

Add this to your cart to cover the cost of personalization if desired. Provide details at checkout.

0
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