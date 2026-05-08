West Side Community House: Rooted in Legacy | Rising in Pride Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities!
• One (1) event ticket
Our highest level of partnership. Legacy Sponsors anchor the evening and are recognized as the foundation of our work — past, present, and future.
• Eight (8) event tickets (Including 1 drink ticket per guest) — a full table of honor
• Speaking opportunity at the event
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Logo prominently displayed on event materials
• Two (2) raffle tickets per guest at your table
Champions step forward to lead the way — visible advocates whose generosity inspires others to follow.
• Four (4) event tickets
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Logo displayed on event materials
• One (1) raffle ticket per guest at your table
Patrons sustain the mission — committed partners whose support keeps our doors open and our programs strong.
• Four (4) event tickets
• Half-page ad in the event program
• Logo displayed on event materials
Advocates speak up for our neighbors — believers in the work and ambassadors for the cause.
• Two (2) event tickets
• Half-page ad in the event program
• Logo displayed on event materials
Neighbors are the heart of a settlement house. Your support reflects the spirit on which WSCH was founded.
• One (1) event ticket
• Quarter-page ad in the event program
Every great house is built on its friends. Join us at the table and stand with the community.
• One (1) event ticket and name listed in program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!