West Side Community House

Hosted by

West Side Community House

About this event

West Side Community House: Rooted in Legacy | Rising in Pride Fundraiser

9300 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44102, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities!

• One (1) event ticket

Legacy Sponsor
$7,500

Our highest level of partnership. Legacy Sponsors anchor the evening and are recognized as the foundation of our work — past, present, and future.

• Eight (8) event tickets (Including 1 drink ticket per guest) — a full table of honor

• Speaking opportunity at the event

• Full-page ad in the event program

• Logo prominently displayed on event materials

• Two (2) raffle tickets per guest at your table

Champion Sponsor
$5,000

Champions step forward to lead the way — visible advocates whose generosity inspires others to follow.


• Four (4) event tickets

• Full-page ad in the event program

• Logo displayed on event materials

• One (1) raffle ticket per guest at your table

Patron Sponsor
$2,000

Patrons sustain the mission — committed partners whose support keeps our doors open and our programs strong.


• Four (4) event tickets

• Half-page ad in the event program

• Logo displayed on event materials

Advocate Sponsor
$1,000

Advocates speak up for our neighbors — believers in the work and ambassadors for the cause.


• Two (2) event tickets

• Half-page ad in the event program

• Logo displayed on event materials

Neighbor Sponsor
$500

Neighbors are the heart of a settlement house. Your support reflects the spirit on which WSCH was founded.


• One (1) event ticket

• Quarter-page ad in the event program

Friend of the House
$200

Every great house is built on its friends. Join us at the table and stand with the community.


• One (1) event ticket and name listed in program.


Add a donation for West Side Community House

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!