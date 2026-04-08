West Side De Berkeley July 11th Car Show Festival

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About this event
-One space is allocated per car. Vehicles must be registered before the event. If additional cars are joining you, please share this link with them. Spaces are limited. Please not that same day registration will be $45
-One space is allocated per bike. Vehicles must be registered before the event. If additional cars are joining you, please share this link with them. Spaces are limited.
-One space is allocated per truck. Vehicles must be registered before the event. If additional cars are joining you, please share this link with them. Spaces are limited.
-The 10' x 10' vendor space, booth,
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