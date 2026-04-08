West Side De Berkeley

Hosted by

West Side De Berkeley

About this event

West Side De Berkeley July 11th Car Show Festival

199 Seawall Dr

Berkeley, CA 94710, USA

Car/Motorcycle Registration Fee
$40

-One space is allocated per car. Vehicles must be registered before the event. If additional cars are joining you, please share this link with them. Spaces are limited. Please not that same day registration will be $45

Bicycle & Pedal Car Registration
$25

-One space is allocated per bike. Vehicles must be registered before the event. If additional cars are joining you, please share this link with them. Spaces are limited.

Food Truck
$200

-One space is allocated per truck. Vehicles must be registered before the event. If additional cars are joining you, please share this link with them. Spaces are limited.

10' x 10' Food/Beverage
$200

-The 10' x 10' vendor space, booth,

10 x 10 non food Vendor
$175
Non Profit Vendor
$100

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