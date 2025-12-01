West Suburban Montessori School 2026 Scholarship Fund Online Auction

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Starting bid
2 All-inclusive tickets to the August 2nd Cubs vs. New York Yankees @ 1:20 pm Unlimited access to the Maker’s Mark Barrel Room Section 29, Row 1, Seats 5-6, which is Wrigley's speakeasy. Guests will enjoy a variety of gourmet food, mixologist-crafted cocktails, and a selection of beers and high-end wines. Valued at $3600.
Tickets are all-inclusive and include the following :
● In-seat drink ordering
● All food and beverages, including premium liquor, beer, and wine
● Mixologist crafted cocktails
● Buffet and table-side service for rotating chef-driven menus
● Carving station
● Grab-and-Go Station with quick food and drink selections
● Chairman’s list of reserve wine and liquor is available for purchase
Starting bid
Score 4 tickets to see the Chicago Fire in action—perfect for a night out with friends or family during the 2026 season! Valued at $320
Starting bid
Chicago White Sox – 4 Lower Box Seats ⚾
Experience the thrill of Major League Baseball up close! Enjoy four Lower Box seats to a Chicago White Sox home game at Guaranteed Rate Field. These premium seats offer excellent sightlines and an unbeatable game-day atmosphere—perfect for family, friends, or entertaining guests. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Sox in style! Vouchers can be redeemed beginning March 25, 2026 & must be redeemed by May 31, 2026. Valued at $220
Starting bid
Give your child (ages 2–9) the gift of unlimited weekly dance classes this summer! Registration must be completed in person and includes a $35 fee. Please note: credit cannot be applied toward team programs, private lessons, or summer camp tuition.
*Value varies based on the dancer’s level and classes in which they are enrolled. Must be used during the upcoming summer session. To claim your free classes at TranscenDance Studios, present your certificate when you register. Visit www.TranscenDanceStudios.com for the summer schedule. Email [email protected] with questions. Congratulations! Valued at up to $3,000
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay in a stylish, two-level designer home located in the heart of Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. This beautifully curated space offers comfort, charm, and convenience—plus included parking, a rare city perk! Perfect for a relaxing getaway, a special occasion, or a mini city escape close to great dining, shopping, and green space. Blackout dates: Major events & holidays. Valued at $1,000
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/48997777?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=f1aeab9c-78eb-4b8c-ab06-cb8011f72d20&source_impression_id=p3_1770397499_P3DUEWjdBq41aDLG
Starting bid
Unplug and unwind with a private farm stay designed for relaxation, connection, and adventure. Stay in a charming, cozy, climate-controlled cabin, and savor farm-fresh meals made with ingredients straight from the land. Enjoy peaceful moments surrounded by nature, cuddle with friendly farm animals, and take in stunning rural views. Whether you're feeding the animals, gathering fresh produce, or simply soaking up the fresh air, this immersive weekend farm getaway promises unforgettable memories for the whole family. Any available weekend in 2026. Valued at over $750
Starting bid
Indulge in a little luxury with this $500 gift certificate to Oak Park Jewelers! Whether you're searching for a timeless necklace, elegant earrings, or a custom piece to cherish, Oak Park Jewelers offers a breathtaking selection of fine jewelry and expert craftsmanship. Use this certificate to select something truly dazzling and make any occasion unforgettable!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!