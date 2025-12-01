West Suburban Montessori School 2026 Scholarship Fund Online Auction

2 All-inclusive tickets to the August 2nd Cubs vs. New York Yankees @ 1:20 pm Unlimited access to the Maker’s Mark Barrel Room Section 29, Row 1, Seats 5-6, which is Wrigley's speakeasy. Guests will enjoy a variety of gourmet food, mixologist-crafted cocktails, and a selection of beers and high-end wines. Valued at $3600.



Tickets are all-inclusive and include the following :

● In-seat drink ordering

● All food and beverages, including premium liquor, beer, and wine

● Mixologist crafted cocktails

● Buffet and table-side service for rotating chef-driven menus

● Carving station

● Grab-and-Go Station with quick food and drink selections

● Chairman’s list of reserve wine and liquor is available for purchase