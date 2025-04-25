Who-Mazing Beauty Battle & Fashion Show

Memphis, TN 38131, USA
By purchasing this ticket, you are registering to compete in the Student "Who Knows" Fantasy Competition.
This category is all about bold creativity, pushing boundaries, and transforming hair into a true statement piece. Competitors are encouraged to bring their most imaginative concepts to life through color, texture, structure, and style. Let your artistry speak volumes—this is your chance to create a showstopping look that leaves a lasting impression.
By purchasing this ticket, you are registering to compete in the Student "Twist & Shout" Braid Battle Competition. Showcase your talent in creative braid work and natural hair styling. This category celebrates the beauty, versatility, and artistry of natural hair—so bring your best techniques, innovative styles, and confident flair to the stage.
By purchasing this ticket, you are registering to compete in the the Student Grinch & Glam Makeup Competition.
This category focuses on allowing students to showcase their creativity, skill, and imagination by bringing the festive holiday spirit to life through makeup artistry. Participants will highlight both the playful, whimsical “Grinch” theme and the elegant, glamorous side of makeup, blending character transformation with beauty techniques.
By purchasing this ticket, you are registering to compete in the Student "The Sharpest Who" Barber Battle Competition. You are signing up to compete in the Barber Battle. Young barbers bring their boldest visions to life in the Freestyle Cuts battle, turning heads with creative designs and artistic expression. No limits—just pure skill and imagination!
By purchasing this ticket, you are registering to compete in the Whovalation Fashion Show
A festive runway experience where creativity meets holiday cheer! Designers and models showcase bold, whimsical, and stylish looks inspired by the magic of Whoville.
By purchasing this ticket, you are registering to compete in the "Whoville" Fantasy Hair Competition. This category invites participants to bring the world of Whoville to life through hair, makeup, and costume design. Contestants will showcase their creativity by crafting bold, colorful, and imaginative looks that capture the whimsical spirit, charm, and fantasy of Dr. Seuss’s Whoville.
By purchasing this ticket, you are signing up to compete in the Natural Hair Styling & Braid Battle.
Showcase your talent in creative braid work and natural hair styling. This category celebrates the beauty, versatility, and artistry of natural hair—so bring your best techniques, innovative styles, and confident flair to the stage.
By purchasing this ticket, you are signing up to compete in the Eye Artistry Competition.
This category focuses on the power of the eyes—think bold eye shadow, precise liner, creative embellishments, and lashes that wow. Let your skills in eye makeup shine as you transform your model’s gaze into a work of art.
By purchasing this ticket, you are signing up to compete in the The Sharpest Who – Barber Battle that brings barbers head-to-head in a thrilling showdown of fades, designs, and creativity, all with a Whoville twist that’s sure to wow the crowd!
By purchasing this ticket, you are signing up to compete in the Claws & Claus: A Whoville Nail Showdown. Step into the magical, topsy-turvy world of Whoville! This category challenges artists to bring the whimsy, color, and chaos of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic to life through bold, over-the-top nail designs. From curly-cue houses to Grinchy greens and glittering snow, it’s all about big imagination, festive flair, and a touch of Who magic.
By purchasing this ticket, you are signing up to become a vendor at the event.
All vendors are required to bring their own table, chairs, and any products or materials needed to showcase and sell their goods or services. This is a great opportunity to connect with attendees, promote your brand, and grow your business!
By purchasing this ticket, you are signing up to become a vendor for both days at the event.
All vendors are required to bring their own table, chairs, and any products or materials needed to showcase and sell their goods or services. This is a great opportunity to connect with attendees, promote your brand, and grow your business!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing