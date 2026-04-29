West Texas Heat Baseball Dues

About the memberships
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Pay dues in full
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Pay dues in 2 payments (Sept. & Feb)
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Pay dues in 5 payments (August, September, October, February & March)
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Pay dues in 10 monthly payments (August, September, October, November, January, February, March, April, May & June)
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If you want to pay ahead or if you owe more than one payment, you can use this option
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