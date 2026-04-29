West Texas Heat Baseball

Offered by

West Texas Heat Baseball

About the memberships

West Texas Heat Baseball Dues

Payment Option #1
$500

No expiration

Pay dues in full

Payment Option #2
$250

No expiration

Pay dues in 2 payments (Sept. & Feb)

Payment Option #3
$100

No expiration

Pay dues in 5 payments (August, September, October, February & March)

Payment Option #4
$50

No expiration

Pay dues in 10 monthly payments (August, September, October, November, January, February, March, April, May & June)

Payment Option #5
Pay what you can

No expiration

If you want to pay ahead or if you owe more than one payment, you can use this option

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!