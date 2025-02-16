The Uplift Foundation, formally the Omega Community Foundation, is a comprehensive community based youth development program designed to effectively empower and educate students on how to face, navigate through, and overcome today’s social and personal challenges. The West Valley Family Festival serves to fundraise to provide scholarships and curriculums that include seminars and workshops, in addition to providing culturally competent educational enrichment and personal growth activities that lead to collegiate scholarships upon graduation for the underserved and underrepresented college-bound students.

